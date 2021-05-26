Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Alex Caruso: The ultimate X-factor against the Suns and in the playoffs

By Fansided
chatsports.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - APRIL 13: Alex Caruso #4 of the Los Angeles Lakers reacts after making a 3 point shot late in the 4th quarter against the Charlotte Hornets during their game at Spectrum Center on April 13, 2021 in Charlotte, North Carolina. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images)

www.chatsports.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alex Caruso
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suns#X Factor#The Los Angeles Lakers#The Game#Charlotte#Photo#Love#Time#April#User#Ultimate
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
Phoenix Suns
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NBA Teams
Charlotte Hornets
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
NBACBS Sports

Lakers' Alex Caruso: Questionable vs. Suns

Caruso (foot) is questionable for Sunday's contest against the Suns, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports. Caruso continues to deal with a foot injury but has played and started the past four games, and he's averaged 11.0 points, 4.3 assists and 3.8 rebounds in 29.5 minutes. If he's out Sunday, more minutes would be available for Wesley Matthews and Ben McLemore.
NBACBS Sports

Lakers' Alex Caruso: Steps up in narrow loss

Caruso finished Friday's loss to the Trail Blazers with 18 points (8-16 FG, 2-2 3Pt), six rebounds and two assists across 35 minutes. Entering the contest, there was some doubt about Caruso's availability for the entire game as a result of a sore right foot, but the guard was able to remain on the court down the stretch and ended up playing a season-high 35 minutes. He has taken on a bigger role for the club of late due to Dennis Schroder's (COVID-19 protocols) absence, starting each of the past four games. During that span, Caruso is averaging 11.0 points, 4.3 assists, 3.8 boards and 1.5 three-pointers per contest.
NBAPosted by
AllLakers

Lakers need Alex Caruso to step up as floor general

Alex Caruso is the next man up. The Los Angeles Lakers will be playing without their two primary ballhandlers in Thursday’s matchup with the Los Angeles Clippers at Staple Center, and perhaps longer. Lebron James returned for two games last week -- after a six-week absence due to a right,...
NBACBS Sports

Lakers' Alex Caruso: Exits with foot soreness

Caruso will not finish Tuesday's contest against the Knicks due to right foot soreness, Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com reports. Caruso ends the game with two rebounds and two assists in seven minutes. He had been dealing with right foot soreness coming into Tuesday's game, but it hadn't prevented him from playing in any of the past five games, where he started and averaged 12.2 points, 5.0 assists, 3.6 rebounds and 1.2 steals. With Dennis Schroder (COVID-19 protocols) out for at least Wednesday's game against the Rockets, the Lakers will likely have to utilize more of Ben McLemore and Talen Horton-Tucker in the backcourt. On a positive note, LeBron James (ankle) is targeting Wednesday for a return.
NBACBS Sports

Lakers' Alex Caruso: Meager production in loss

Caruso produced eight points (3-8 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), seven assists and two steals across 29 minutes in Thursday's 118-94 loss to the Clippers. Caruso is an efficient replacement, but the Lakers need Dennis Schroder's excellent two-way skills back in the lineup. No one can offset the kind of production LeBron James and Anthony Davis can provide, but Schroder was partially responsible for keeping this team's head above water - Caruso cannot provide a similar boost. While he'll deliver a decent assist total when he starts, Caruso will rarely light up the boards with a huge scoring total.
NBACBS Sports

Lakers' Alex Caruso: Available Friday

Caruso (foot) is available for Friday's game against the Trail Blazers, Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com reports. Caruso will likely take on a starting role once again with Dennis Schroder (COVID-19 protocols) out Friday, but coach Frank Vogel acknowledged that Caruso is still sore. As a result, the 27-year-old could have a minutes restriction and might not be available for the entire game.
NBACBS Sports

Lakers' Alex Caruso: Dishes out eight assists in win

Caruso logged 17 points (6-11 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-8 FT), eight assists, three rebounds and three steals across 32 minutes in Sunday's 123-110 win over the Suns. Caruso's last two games were his best since Dennis Schroder's (COVID-19 protocols) departure from the starting five. The team will need to lean on Caruso until Schroder returns, but the veteran guard faces an uphill battle due to a lingering foot injury that is still causing issues with his mobility.
NBACBS Sports

Lakers' Alex Caruso: Will play through pain

Caruso (foot) will be available for Sunday's game against Phoenix, Mike Trudell of Spectrum SportsNet reports. Caruso is still dealing with pain in his foot, but coach Frank Vogel confirmed that the guard will continue to play through the issue, as the team's training staff has deemed that he can't make it any worse. Caruso played 35 minutes against Portland on Friday and finished with 18 points, six rebounds and two assists.
NBAarcamax.com

Lakers lose to Trail Blazers, fall into seventh place in Western Conference

Never too high, never too low, coach Frank Vogel has navigated the Los Angeles Lakers through a wild two seasons with a consistent calm, his true emotions mostly guarded. “This is a tiebreaker game,” he said before Friday night’s game at Portland. “It counts twice.”. The stakes were unusually high,...
NBAHoopsHype

NBA rumors: Frank Vogel on LeBron James: He's good to go

Dave McMenamin: LeBron James checks out of the game after appearing to tweak the same ankle that caused him to miss 22 of the Lakers' last 26 games. He was playing in the 4th Q even though L.A. was already all but assured the 7th seed, with Denver down 20-plus in the final minutes in POR.
NBACBS Sports

Lakers' Alex Caruso: Fills stat sheet off bench

Caruso recorded 14 points (6-12 FG, 2-3 3Pt), three rebounds, three steals, two assists and a block across 30 minutes off the bench in Wednesday's win over the Warriors. Caruso delivered an impressive performance off the bench and while he was unable to stand out in any category aside from scoring, posting double-digit figures for the third time over his last five appearances, he found a way to make his presence felt on both ends of the court. Dennis Schroder is healthy and should remain in the starting lineup going forward, but Caruso should see somewhere between 25 and 30 minutes off the bench easily.
NBAYardbarker

Frank Vogel On Alex Caruso: "He Has To Be Considered For An All-Defensive Team."

View the original article to see embedded media. When it comes to the Lakers, they really only go as far as LeBron James and Anthony Davis take them. But it doesn't mean that they're the only ones worthy of recognition. In fact, according to Lakers head coach Frank Vogel, famous backup guard Alex Caruso deserves to be named to an All-Defensive team this season.
NBAnumberfire.com

Alex Caruso (foot) available for Lakers on Friday

Los Angeles Lakers point guard Alex Caruso (foot) is available for Friday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Caruso is available on Friday but may not be able to play his full amount of minutes because of the pain caused by his foot contusion. Assuming he is able to play his normal minutes, our models expect him to see 27.5 minutes against Portland.
NBAnumberfire.com

Talen Horton-Tucker starting for Lakers Wednesday in place of injured Alex Caruso

Los Angeles Lakers guard Talen Horton-Tucker will start Wednesday in the team's game against the Houston Rockets. The Lakers are severely shorthanded on Wednesday. LeBron James and Dennis Schroder remain sidelined, while Alex Caruso and Anthony Davis have also been ruled out for this one. As such, Horton-Tucker is now being elevated to the starting five.
NBAdefector.com

Alex Caruso Was Right Where The Lakers Needed Him To Be

There was a moment on last night’s ESPN broadcast of the Warriors-Lakers play-in game where Mark Jackson read out the statlines of the Lakers’ alleged “Big Three,” a group composed of LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and, uhhh, Dennis Schröder. Shoehorning a role player who ended a win with a game-worst -20 into any Big Three schematic is silly on its face, though in the Lakers’ case, the obvious wrongness of the framework is somewhat telling of their top-heaviness. There can’t be a Big Three on this team by its very construction, as the rest of the roster is explicitly built to orbit around the all-around greatness of their two leaders. Schröder et al. are there because of the ways they complement and support James and Davis, and last night, the third player that proved most critical to the win was not Schröder, but his backup, Alex Caruso.