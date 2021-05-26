Alex Caruso: The ultimate X-factor against the Suns and in the playoffs

There was a moment on last night’s ESPN broadcast of the Warriors-Lakers play-in game where Mark Jackson read out the statlines of the Lakers’ alleged “Big Three,” a group composed of LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and, uhhh, Dennis Schröder. Shoehorning a role player who ended a win with a game-worst -20 into any Big Three schematic is silly on its face, though in the Lakers’ case, the obvious wrongness of the framework is somewhat telling of their top-heaviness. There can’t be a Big Three on this team by its very construction, as the rest of the roster is explicitly built to orbit around the all-around greatness of their two leaders. Schröder et al. are there because of the ways they complement and support James and Davis, and last night, the third player that proved most critical to the win was not Schröder, but his backup, Alex Caruso.