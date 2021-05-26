newsbreak-logo
HDRsoft adds 32-bit output to Photomatix HDR Batch Plugin for Lightroom

Cover picture for the articleBOURNERMOUTH, England (PRWEB) May 26, 2021. HDRsoft today announced a new version of its Photomatix Batch Plugin for Adobe Lightroom, adding the ability to automatically create 32-bit HDR images from bracketed sets, using the same high quality imaging algorithms that are in Photomatix Pro. The Plugin can save these images back into Lightroom for enhancement with Lightroom's HDR features, for a seamless HDR merging workflow.

