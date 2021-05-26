Robert Irvine's Method For Perfectly Poached Eggs
Poached eggs are one of those things that can stump even the most experienced of cooks. These beautiful food specimens are ones that require patience and a gentle hand. And, there are so many different ways to poach an egg that all seem to be equally as effective. Kitchn explains how to do so on a stovetop with a slightly simmering saucepan filled 2/3 the way up with water. There is also Foodess' suggestion of creating this dish in the microwave with a bit of vinegar and hot water.www.mashed.com