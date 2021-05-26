Robert Irvine's Method For Perfectly Poached Eggs

Celebrity chef Robert Irvine cuts a formidable figure. For all of his cooking talent, the author and television personality is also still devoted to the military after serving in his youth, and he places fitness at the top of his priority list, per Robert Irvine Foundation. On his Food Network show "Restaurant: Impossible," Irvine has developed a reputation for tough love and even a fair bit of yelling. At the heart of it all, though, is, well, a big heart. It might seem like swooping in to save failing restaurants on TV would be old hat for Irvine by now, having hosted the show from 2011 to 2016 and now again since 2019 (via Reality Blurred), but the chef still gets quite emotional while unpacking the various issues the different restaurant owners are facing.