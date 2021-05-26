TrippBio announces publication of data supporting the antiviral potency of TD-213 against SARS-CoV-2

newsbreak-logo
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (PRWEB) May 26, 2021. TrippBio, Inc. (TrippBio), a clinical development-stage company developing antiviral treatments with an initial focus on COVID-19, today announces the publication of data showing the potent antiviral effect of TD-213 (a new oral tablet formulation of probenecid) against SARS-CoV-2, the causative agent of COVID-19. The manuscript entitled “Probenecid inhibits SARS-CoV-2 replication in vivo and in vitro” describing the antiviral profile of TD-213 is available on an online preprint server at https://www.biorxiv.org/content/10.1101/2021.05.21.445119v1 is undergoing scientific peer-review for potential publication. These results will be used to design appropriate clinical trials to evaluate the efficacy of TD-213 as a treatment for mild-to-moderate COVID-19.

