Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Forsyth, GA

Forsyth pair escapes injury in auto blaze

mymcr.net
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Forsyth woman and her nephew escaped injury when the car they were riding in caught fire on Monday. Wendy Calloway and her nephew were driving her 2005 Chevy Trailblazer home from his job at a cabinet shop near the Griffin exit when it started smoking. They pulled over near the Pace and Pace office on Indian Springs Drive and as they exited the car it became fully engulfed in flames. The Forsyth Fire Department put out the blaze but the vehicle was destroyed. Calloway said she hopes her insurance will take care of the loss.

www.mymcr.net
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Accidents
Griffin, GA
Crime & Safety
City
Forsyth, GA
City
Griffin, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#When It Started#Accident#Chevy#Flames#Indian Springs Drive#Home#Auto#Driving#Smoking
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Accidents
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Griffin, GAPosted by
11Alive

25-year-old Griffin man killed after being shot in roadway, police say

GRIFFIN, Ga. — Griffin Police are investigating after they found a man shot in the road last week. Officers said they heard gunshots at 1:40 a.m. in the Chappell and Tinsley area on May 9. However, before officers could locate where the gunshots came from, they were dispatched to N. 5th Street where they found a man shot in the road.
Georgia StatePosted by
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Georgia man charged after body found in roadside dump

A man has been charged in the death of another man whose body was found earlier this month in a rural Georgia roadside dump. Margaton Achilles Dudley, 45, made his first court appearance Monday, according to the Macon Telegraph. He is charged in the murder of Amond Rashad Norwood, 26, whose body was found earlier this month beneath some mattresses at an illegal roadside dump in Unionville.
Forsyth, GAmymcr.net

DUI driver on ATV blames it on ‘bang bang whoop’

An intoxicated 56-year-old Forsyth man was cited for DUI-refusal after falling off an ATV on the side of Hwy. 42 and receiving a head injury around 3 p.m. on May 1. Here’s what happened, according to the sheriff’s report: deputy Dustin Ramsey found Wymon Travis, of 3791 Hwy. 42 N, near the ATV bleeding from his forehead and asked him what happened. Travis then responded with, “I was leaving from down there same with this bruh hmm who is y’all hmm huh hmm.”
Griffin, GAwgxa.tv

Police looking for sisters thought to be with 'armed and dangerous' man

GRIFFIN, Ga. -- Police in Griffin say a 3-month-old girl and her 3-year-old sister are with a man who's wanted for armed robbery and should be considered dangerous. According to the Griffin Police Department, Sage and Violet Dowell were last seen in Griffin but could be in the Metro Atlanta area with 51-year-old Curtis Dowell.
Georgia StatePosted by
TheDailyBeast

Georgia Man Causes Gasoline Spill After Drilling Holes in U-Haul to Steal Fuel

An unidentified man caused a gasoline spill Wednesday in Griffin, Georgia, after he drilled holes in the side of a U-Haul truck to siphon five gallons of gas from the parked vehicle. The man targeted a truck at USA Rent-A-Space, police said, and though he only stole five gallons of gas, he spilled between 35 and 45. Police have identified the suspect’s getaway vehicle as a 1980s Ford F-series truck that had been parked at a nearby KFC. Firefighters were cleaning up his mess, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Panic over a possible gas shortage has swept the Southeast following a devastating attack on Colonial Pipeline, which supplies gasoline to much of the region. “So while you’re creating a hazardous material spill, for 5 gallons of gasoline and cause firefighters to have to work in the rain, we appreciate you parking your truck behind the KFC where we can obtain a photo of your get away vehicle. Also, the shots of you walking around the U-Haul trucks are helpful,” Griffin police wrote on Facebook.
Culloden, GAmymcr.net

Ex-girlfriend swipes $10,000 from his account, woman loses her wig in fight

Two local men arrested for methamphetamine possession. Warrants for methamphetamine possession are being sought against a Culloden man and High Falls man after a 2016 Chevrolet Colorado was stopped by deputy Larry Sullivan on I-75 S near the I-475 split for failing to maintain lane and missing a tag light around 4:36 a.m. on April 28. The driver was stuttering when he told Sullivan he didn’t have a license and appeared to be extremely nervous. He said he was on his way home to Culloden.
Georgia StatePosted by
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Cops searching for 2 Georgia children believed to be with ‘dangerous’ robbery suspect

Griffin police are asking the public for help locating two children believed to be with an “armed and dangerous” robbery suspect. The department said 3-month-old Sage Dowell and her sister, 3-year-old Violet, are with their mother, Jenna Gromoll. The three are also in the company of 51-year-old Curtis Powell, who has active warrants for armed robbery, the department said Friday on its Facebook page.
Tennessee Statemymcr.net

Tenn. woman cited after overturning at Walmart

A Tennessee woman was cited after she ran a red light causing an accident in which her 2017 Cadillac XT5 overturned at the intersection of Hwy. 42 and Russell Parkway on May 7 around 7:24 p.m. According to the report, Jennifer Crawford, 45, of Cookeville, Tenn., said she did not notice the traffic signals as she approached the intersection and believed the intersection to be clear when she collided with a 2012 Honda Civic driven by Sidney Lauren McDaniel, 25, of Forsyth. McDaniel told police the light was initially red as she approached the intersection but proceeded when it turned green and hit the Cadillac. No injuries were reported. (Photo/Steve Reece)
Monroe County, GAmymcr.net

Murder suspect clocked at 103

A Decatur man out on bond for murder charges in Washington, D.C. was arrested by Monroe County deputies on Tuesday for going 103 mph and for violating his probation. Monroe County deputy Jaleel Brown clocked a vehicle going 103 mph on I-75 north near the Rumble Road exit around 11:25 a.m. Brown said the driver started to take off, and then he saw discussion between the driver and passenger before the driver finally stopped. The driver claimed his pregnant female passenger had her water break in Warner Robins and he was taking her to the hospital at Emory. Brown said he was skeptical because that was a two-hour trip past several hospitals to go to another hospital. The woman had water spots on her clothes and mid-section but Brown said the water was dripping as if someone had thrown water on her. He also found a water bottle under her seat. The woman refused to say how far along she was in her pregnancy.
Griffin, GAfox5atlanta.com

Missing baby, toddler thought to be with 'armed and dangerous' man, police say

GRIFFIN, Ga. - Police in Griffin are working to locate two missing children they say may be in danger. Sage, 3-months-old, and Violet Dowell, 3-years-old, are said to be with their mother, Jenna Gromoll. They are believed to be in the company of Curtis Dowell. Dowell, 51, has active warrants for armed robbery and police consider him to be armed and dangerous.