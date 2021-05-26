Forsyth pair escapes injury in auto blaze

An unidentified man caused a gasoline spill Wednesday in Griffin, Georgia, after he drilled holes in the side of a U-Haul truck to siphon five gallons of gas from the parked vehicle. The man targeted a truck at USA Rent-A-Space, police said, and though he only stole five gallons of gas, he spilled between 35 and 45. Police have identified the suspect’s getaway vehicle as a 1980s Ford F-series truck that had been parked at a nearby KFC. Firefighters were cleaning up his mess, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Panic over a possible gas shortage has swept the Southeast following a devastating attack on Colonial Pipeline, which supplies gasoline to much of the region. “So while you’re creating a hazardous material spill, for 5 gallons of gasoline and cause firefighters to have to work in the rain, we appreciate you parking your truck behind the KFC where we can obtain a photo of your get away vehicle. Also, the shots of you walking around the U-Haul trucks are helpful,” Griffin police wrote on Facebook.