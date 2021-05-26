Forsyth pair escapes injury in auto blaze
A Forsyth woman and her nephew escaped injury when the car they were riding in caught fire on Monday. Wendy Calloway and her nephew were driving her 2005 Chevy Trailblazer home from his job at a cabinet shop near the Griffin exit when it started smoking. They pulled over near the Pace and Pace office on Indian Springs Drive and as they exited the car it became fully engulfed in flames. The Forsyth Fire Department put out the blaze but the vehicle was destroyed. Calloway said she hopes her insurance will take care of the loss.www.mymcr.net