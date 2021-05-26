Letter: The Protect the Right to Organize (PRO)Act

Our dated labor laws no long serve as effective means for working people to be heard. That is why the Greater Johnstown/Somerset Central Labor Council and its affiliates assembled in front of Sen. Pat Toomey's office this month to lobby the PRO Act. This legislation would enact meaningful penalties for violations of workers' rights. It would end undemocratic meetings that companies often hold on work time and threaten and intimidate workers seeing to organize a union. It strengthens workers' ability to stand in solidarity. The PRO Act would allow workers to engage in peaceful protests with workers at other companies. It would also prevent companies from permanently replacing workers who have gone on strike. Lastly, it would help workers who have organized to get a fair first contract by ensuring that all newly formed unions are able to have a fair chance at reaching their first contact, even with uncooperative employers, by creating a process of mediation and arbitration to resolve disputes. For nearly a generation, wages have stagnated for workers, while income has increased for CEOs and the wealthiest 1 %. This staggering inequality is the result of a loss of bargaining power and of workers' ability to exercise their right on the job. Passing "Protecting the Right to Organize" the PRO Act, will help create more good and secure jobs across the country.