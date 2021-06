Saint Martin’s nursing program has been awarded a $2.22 million four-year Nursing Workforce Diversity (NWD) grant from the U.S. Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA). The purpose of grant is to increase and assist the number of nursing students from disadvantaged backgrounds to become baccalaureate-prepared (Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN)) registered nurses (RNs), by providing Nursing Workforce Diversity-funded mentoring, as well as financial and academic support to 204 BSN and RN to BSN students enrolled at Saint Martin’s University over the four years of the grant, 2021-2025.