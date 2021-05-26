Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Nikkei to reach 30-year high on economic reopenings – Reuters poll

By Syndicated Content
wsau.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTOKYO (Reuters) – Japanese shares are expected to recover and reach a 30-year peak by the end of year as an acceleration of vaccinations after initial delays helps the economy to reopen, according to respondents in a Reuters poll. The median estimate in the May. 10-25 poll of 21 analysts...

wsau.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nikkei#Reuters#Economic Recovery#Global Stock Markets#Trading Stock#Stock Prices#Bank Of Japan#The Bank Of Japan#T D Asset Management#Topix#Okasan Securities#Poll#Earnings#Japanese Shares#Tokyo#December#Market Players#Valuations#Reporting#April
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Business
Place
Asia
News Break
Economy
Country
Japan
News Break
Stock Market
News Break
Markets
News Break
Market Analysis
Place
Tokyo, JP
Related
StocksBusiness Insider

Japanese Market Notably Higher

(RTTNews) - The Japanese stock market is notably higher on Thursday, extending the gains of the previous session, with the benchmark Nikkei 225 again breaking above the 29,000 mark, following the positive cues overnight from Wall Street. Traders remain concerned after the Japanese government extended the COVID-19 state of emergency in Tokyo, Osaka and seven other prefectures to contain the spread of the highly contagious variants of the virus, though the daily infection rates are steadily declining since it peaked in mid-May.
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

Japan shares gain on vaccine progress, Topix hits over 6-week high

TOKYO, June 3 (Reuters) - Japanese shares rose on Thursday, with broad Topix index hitting a more than six-week high, as a pickup in the country’s vaccination drive raised hopes of the economy recovering from the shackles of the pandemic. Nikkei share average rose 0.35% to 29,048.28, facing an immediate...
StocksPosted by
Reuters

Foreigners turn net buyers of Japanese stocks in the week to May 28

June 3 (Reuters) - Foreign investors turned net buyers of Japanese shares for the first time in three weeks, for the week to May 28, as a pickup in domestic vaccinations boosted hopes of faster economic normalcy. Foreigners purchased a net 555.52 billion yen ($5.06 billion) worth of Japanese stocks,...
Stocksdailyjournal.net

World shares mixed after modest gains on Wall Street

BANGKOK — European shares are lower after a mixed session in Asia, with benchmarks falling in Paris, London and Hong Kong while Tokyo and Seoul advanced. In a quiet news week, investors are watching for a U.S. Labor Department report on Friday that economists forecast will show employers added more than 650,000 jobs last month. It is expected to yield fresh clues about the Federal Reserve’s next interest rate policy moves later this month, when the central bank holds its next meeting of policymakers.
CurrenciesPosted by
Reuters

FOREX-Dollar ticks up ahead of U.S. payrolls

LONDON, June 3 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar rose on Thursday as traders awaited a batch of U.S. economic data that could set the tone at central bank meetings later this month. Investors have bet on the dollar falling as the world recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic, but they have lately grown nervous over whether a surprisingly strong U.S. economic rebound poses a threat to the assumption that interest rates will stay low for a long time.
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

FOREX-Dollar climbs ahead of U.S. jobs data

LONDON, June 3 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar rose on Thursday as traders waited for a batch of U.S. economic data that could set the tone at central bank meetings later this month. Investors have bet on the dollar falling as the world recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic, but they...
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

Yuan eases after flurry of official warnings, but bullish bets rise

SHANGHAI, June 3 (Reuters) - China's yuan eased against the dollar on Thursday after policymakers repeatedly came out to tamp down expectations for further fast gains in the currency. The official Xinhua news agency said in a commentary that Chinese yuan-denominated assets are not a "bargaining chip" for gamblers, in the latest attempt to curb speculative bets on the currency. Prior to the market opening, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate at 6.3811 per dollar, 38 pips or 0.06% weaker than the previous fix of 6.3773. In the spot market, onshore yuan opened at 6.3819 per dollar and was changing hands at 6.3850 at midday, 35 pips weaker than the previous late session close. A host of Chinese policymakers have warned market participants recently against betting on one-sided moves in the currency, and the PBOC this week raised the reserve requirement ratio on foreign exchange deposits for the first time in 14 years. "Market expectations were divided following rounds of official comments," said a trader at a Chinese bank. The trader added that the market was wary of additional measures to rein in the yuan strength after the FX regulator announced on Wednesday that it had granted fresh quotas of roughly $10 billion on Tuesday under an outbound investment scheme, allowing more capital outflows. "Overall, pro-RMB bets should be further discouraged for now," strategists at OCBC Bank said in a note, adding markets should not rule out a pullback and possible test of the psychologically critical 6.4 per dollar level in coming sessions. The yuan had breached 6.4 last week, taking it to three-year highs. However, a Reuters poll showed on Thursday that bullish bets on the yuan have hit a near six-month high. Several currency traders said they were awaiting a batch of U.S. economic data including job data due on Friday that could affect the trajectory of the Federal Reserve's policy stance. They said a change in the Fed's policy could bring volatility to the greenback and other major currencies. By midday, the global dollar index rose to 89.947 from the previous close of 89.92, while the offshore yuan was trading at 6.3845 per dollar. The yuan market at 0400 GMT: ONSHORE SPOT: Item Current Previous Change PBOC midpoint 6.3811 6.3773 -0.06% Spot yuan 6.385 6.3815 -0.05% Divergence from 0.06% midpoint* Spot change YTD 2.24% Spot change since 2005 29.62% revaluation Key indexes: Item Current Previous Change Thomson 97.86 97.89 0.0 Reuters/HKEX CNH index Dollar index 89.947 89.92 0.0 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan 6.3845 0.01% * Offshore 6.536 -2.37% non-deliverable forwards ** *Premium for offshore spot over onshore **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. . (Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Kim Coghill)
StocksInternational Business Times

European Equities Slide Before Key US Data

European equities fell on Thursday, after a mixed performance in Asia, with investors cautious before this week's vital US economic data. London's stock market dropped by 0.9 percent in late morning deals. Frankfurt and Paris lost 0.4 percent and 0.3 percent respectively shortly after midday in the eurozone, despite upbeat...
Marketskelo.com

Long bets on yuan near six-month high; ringgit bears firm: Reuters poll

(Reuters) – Bullish bets on the Chinese yuan hit a near six-month high after a rally against the U.S. dollar, a Reuters poll showed on Thursday, while investors were long on most Asian currencies as nations ramped up their COVID-19 vaccination plans. After turning bearish on several units last month,...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia tracks Wall St lower as U.S. inflation bets perk up

TOKYO, June 4 (Reuters) - Asian stocks followed Wall Street lower on Friday as signs of a strengthening U.S. recovery boosted bets for higher inflation and an earlier tapering of Federal Reserve stimulus. U.S. Treasury yields jumped, lifting the dollar and hurting tech shares, after better-than-expected employment data overnight raised...
Markets95.5 FM WIFC

Rally in emerging market commodity currencies to roll on: Reuters poll

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) – Emerging market strategists were cautiously optimistic that the sector’s commodity-linked currency rally would continue in coming months, but a much slower pace of vaccine rollouts will keep high-yield seekers nervous, a Reuters poll found on Friday. One-third of 45 strategists in the May 28-June 3 Reuters poll...
Currencies94.3 Jack FM

Duration of U.S. dollar weakness splits FX analysts: Reuters poll

BENGALURU (Reuters) – The U.S. dollar outlook is uncertain, with foreign exchange strategists in a Reuters poll almost evenly split on the greenback’s near-term direction following two months of broad weakness, as they await clearer signs from policymakers. After a strong start to the year – rising about 4% in...
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Philippine stocks lead Asia higher on upbeat U.S. data, currencies slip

* Philippine stocks at nearly 3-month high * Thai equities reverse course, slip from 19-month high * Indonesia's May inflation at highest in 5 months * South Korean won, Indian rupee weaken By Sameer Manekar June 2 (Reuters) - Philippine shares jumped more than 3% on Wednesday, with sentiment across Asia lifted by a pick up in U.S. manufacturing, but the region's currencies came under pressure as the data boosted the dollar on rising bets for policy normalisation. The South Korean won and Indian rupee led losses among Asia's emerging currencies as investors now look ahead to U.S. jobs data this Friday for further signs of a strong recovery that could engender further talk of policy tightening by the Federal Reserve. In the Philippines, consumer and real estate stocks led the wider market to their highest level in nearly three months, as curbs in the national capital region were relaxed. "Philippine stocks are getting a boost from some foreign buying after being shunned for most of second quarter after strict lockdowns were re-imposed," said Nicholas Mapa, senior economist - Philippines, at Dutch-bank ING. Philippine stocks are the region's worst performers but they have been rising since May 26 as the number of coronavirus cases decline, leading to hopes that restrictions will ease soon. Stocks are up 6.2% so far this quarter. The peso, however, weakened 0.3%, after the Nikkei reported that the Philippine central bank governor said the bank is open to "doing more" monetary easing. Indonesian shares rose more than 1% to touch their highest level since April-end, even as data showed annual inflation in May accelerated to its highest since December. Thai stocks reversed course to slip 0.2%, losing their 19-month peak scaled earlier after the government promised additional fiscal stimulus. The Indian rupee depreciated 0.6% ahead of the central bank policy meeting this Friday. The Reserve Bank of India is expected to keep the interest rates at record lows and reiterate its commitment on liquidity, as the country suffers a devastating second wave of the pandemic that has locked down most of the country. Overnight, data showed U.S. manufacturing activity rose in May furthering signs that the recovery was strong. While strong U.S growth is a boon for the global picture, it has also raised talks of the Fed having to scale back support measures, threatening Asia's risk-sensitive markets which have held firm on the U.S. central bank's reassurances of a continued dovish stance. Recent remarks from Fed policymakers have suggested that a discussion on tapering bond-buying was underway, with the upcoming policy meeting in mid-June possibly providing more clarity. HIGHLIGHTS: ** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields edge higher to 6.451% ** Consumer and real estate firms top gainers in Manila ** Malaysia's Axiata partners with RHB Bank in bid for digital bank licence ($1 = 31.1400 baht) Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0729 GMT COUNTRY FX RIC FX FX INDE STOCK STOCK DAILY YTD X S S YTD % % DAILY % % Japan -0.25 -5.9 <.N2 0.46 5.47 1 25> China.
StocksPosted by
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Thai stocks at 19-mth high on stimulus boost, Philippine market rebounds

* Philippine stocks at nearly 3-month high * Thai equities at 19-month high * S. Korea's May consumer inflation accelerates By Sameer Manekar June 2 (Reuters) - Philippine shares soared almost 3% on Wednesday after losing ground over the previous two sessions, as sentiment across Asia got a boost from U.S. manufacturing data, while Thai stocks hit a 19-month high on the promise of additional stimulus. The Philippine bourse rallied to its highest in nearly three months, with gains powered by consumer and real estate stocks. Equities in Thailand added more than half a percent to hit their highest level since November 2019, and the baht was roughly flat. The Thai government said on Tuesday it expects 473 billion baht ($15.18 billion) to be injected into the economy in the second half of the year to soften the impact of the third wave of COVID-19 infections. "Stronger demand for THB bonds and news of cabinet approval for the most recent set of stimulus measures could be helping to mitigate the drag on sentiments from still-elevated COVID case counts and fragile economic outlook," Maybank analysts said in a note. Other currencies including the South Korean won and the Philippine peso slipped as the dollar firmed after a pick up in U.S. manufacturing activity reinforced the prospects that policy tightening by the Federal Reserve isn't too far off. Signs of a strong economic recovery in the United States has raised the chances of the Fed scaling back support measures, threatening Asia's risk-sensitive markets which have held firm on the Fed's reassurances of a continued dovish stance despite rising inflation. Recent remarks from Fed policymakers have suggested that a discussion on tapering bond-buying was underway, with the upcoming FOMC meeting in mid-June possibly providing more clarity. "Although the Fed insisted that rate hikes are still far off, it did not dismiss the prospect of starting an internal debate on tapering asset purchases," analysts at Singapore-bank DBS said in a note. Indonesian shares added more than 1% to touch their highest level since April-end and mark their fifth consecutive session of gains. Next on investors' radar will be the U.S. May non-farm payrolls data on Friday, which is expected to show a significant jump after a much-weaker-than-expected reading in April. "An upside surprise in the May non-farm payrolls ... will affirm the big miss in April as a blip," DBS analysts said. HIGHLIGHTS: ** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields edge higher to 6.453% ** India plans to more than triple COVID-19 vaccine shots per day ** Malaysia's AirAsia X gets shareholder go-ahead for restructuring plan ($1 = 31.1600 baht) Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0417 GMT COUNTRY FX RIC FX FX INDE STOCK STOCK DAILY YTD X S S YTD % % DAILY % % Japan -0.14 -5.8 <.N2 0.5 5.53 0 25> China.
BusinessCNBC

European markets cautious as investors monitor rebound hopes, economic data

LONDON — European stocks were muted on Wednesday, following cautious sentiment across other global markets as investors monitor key economic data releases. The pan-European Stoxx 600 hovered 0.1% above the flatline by early afternoon. The food and beverage sector climbed 0.8% while media stocks fell 0.6%. The cautious trade for...
Businesswtvbam.com

Bank of Canada to taper asset purchases again next quarter – Reuters poll

BENGALURU (Reuters) – The Bank of Canada will taper its asset purchase programme again next quarter and raise interest rates earlier than previously predicted amid expectations for a robust economic recovery after a recent downturn, a Reuters poll showed. In April the BoC became the first among Group of Seven...