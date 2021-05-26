newsbreak-logo
Susanna Song of High Wire Networks Featured on CRN's 2021 Women of the Channel List

By PRWeb
Houston Chronicle
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChannel Marketing Executive Named to Prestigious List of Channel Leaders. Spectrum Global Solutions Inc. (the “Company” or “Spectrum”) (OTCQB: SGSI), announced today that High Wire Networks Inc. (“High Wire”), a leading global technology systems integrator and managed cybersecurity solutions provider, announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Susanna Song, Vice President of Communications and Marketing at High Wire Networks, to the prestigious Women of the Channel list for 2021.

