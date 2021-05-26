newsbreak-logo
“Polaris” displayed

By Jeri Pearson
 5 days ago

“Polaris” is a variation of the 8-point LeMoyne Star pattern, circa 1718 (pronounced Lemon by yankees), a nod to the early French Colonial interest in Arkansas . Designed and Painted by Michelle Collins-Bula in memory of her father Ronald Collins and to honor all the veterans of Polk County. The quilt block was dedicated on Friday, 21 May 2021, at the American Legion, Frank Fried Post #18. A brief memorial service was held, with family members and members of the Honor Guard sharing memories of Senior Chief Collins. A miniature version of the quilt block and a memorial description were presented to the post.

