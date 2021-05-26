newsbreak-logo
Letter: Response to PRO Act Editorial

By Julie Coburn, North side
 5 days ago

Re: the May 19 article "PRO Act a threat to Arizona's economy." As a proud Democrat, I value the rights of workers to be treated fairly and paid at a livable wage. I thought the PRO Act would do that. But after reading the recent editorial by Amber Smith and Neil Bradley (“PRO Act is a Threat To Arizona’s Economy”), the PRO Act appears to be a well-intentioned bill constructed incredibly poorly. It's shocking to read the many ways this “pro worker” bill actually harms workers, with the most concerning being that it removes the system of secret ballot union elections. Can you imagine if your vote in the 2020 Presidential Election was not protected? Would you be concerned with that information out there? I know I would. There are countless other provisions in the bill that hurt independent contractors and gig workers. This bill is misguided and the authors are right in being thankful that Senators Sinema and Kelly are not co-sponsoring it.

