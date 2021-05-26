Cancel
Forsythia Festival a smokin’ success

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt was two months later and it felt like it, but organizers say they’re still very pleased with the 2021 Forsythia Festival held over the weekend. “We had a great Festival,” said chamber of commerce president Rebecca Stone. Stone said she spoke to every single vendor on both days and everyone said they were pleased and happy with the 34th Forsythia Festival. “The only complaint was the heat,” said Stone. Temps rose into the 80s on Saturday and into the 90s on Sunday, leading to a smaller crowd than normal, said Stone. Still, Stone said they estimate 10,000 people attended over the weekend. “The heat is bad, but at least it’s not raining,” said Stone. Stone said it was a good reminder of why Forsythia is held the second weekend in March, and said they will return to that date next year. See a full page of Forsythia photos on page 6A and 6D.

