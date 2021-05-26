Lebanon, Ohio bans abortion, declares abortion pill to be contraband

The City of Lebanon, Ohio has become the 29th city in the nation and the first city in Ohio to pass an enforceable ordinance outlawing abortion within its city limits. The vote of the Lebanon City Council was a unanimous 6-0. The only council member in opposition to the measure resigned from her position just hours before the vote. The ordinance, which immediately outlaws abortion, also declares the abortion pill contraband in city. The complete city council meeting can be viewed here.