newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lebanon, OH

Lebanon, Ohio bans abortion, declares abortion pill to be contraband

By Mark Lee Dickson
Posted by 
Live Action News
Live Action News
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The City of Lebanon, Ohio has become the 29th city in the nation and the first city in Ohio to pass an enforceable ordinance outlawing abortion within its city limits. The vote of the Lebanon City Council was a unanimous 6-0. The only council member in opposition to the measure resigned from her position just hours before the vote. The ordinance, which immediately outlaws abortion, also declares the abortion pill contraband in city. The complete city council meeting can be viewed here.

www.liveaction.org
Live Action News

Live Action News

Washington, DC
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
638K+
Views
ABOUT

Live Action News is the publishing arm of Live Action, publishing pro-life news and commentary from a pro-life perspective. Live Action is an organization dedicated to ending abortion and advancing human rights.

 https://www.liveaction.org/news/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
City
Lebanon, OH
City
Columbus, OH
Lebanon, OH
Government
State
Ohio State
Lebanon, OH
Health
Local
Ohio Health
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adam Matthews
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Abortion Clinic#Abortion Law#The Lebanon City Council#Biden#Texas Solicitor General#Sovereignlove Church#Outlawing Abortion#Abortion Pill#Ohio Law#Contraband#Abortions#Civil Legislation#Abortion Inducing Drugs#Civil Lawsuits#Oral Contraceptives#Ohio Cities#Jail#City Limits#Resolutions
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Pregnancy
News Break
Women's Health
News Break
ACLU
News Break
Politics
Related
Ohio StateNorwalk Reflector

For Ohio's unvaccinated, is DeWine's price right?

COLUMBUS — Vaccinated Ohioans, come on down! It's time for you to play Ohio Vax-a-Million!. At 7:29 p.m. on the night of May 26, the first adult $1 million winner will be announced live during the Ohio Lottery's televised broadcast. The name will be picked earlier in the day from...
Ohio Statespectrumnews1.com

Gov. DeWine announces changes to health orders, Ohio Vax-A-Million

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced the Ohio Department of Health will amend its health orders to reflect the latest recommendations by the Center for Disease Control. Most notably, masks will still be recommended in areas with large amounts of people. What You Need To Know. Gov. Mike...
Ohio StateWSYX ABC6

DeWine clarifies changes made to Ohio's mask mandate

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Governor Mike DeWine is clarifying changes being made to Ohio's mask mandate following his announcement of health orders ending on June 2. The governor said under the new guidelines from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on vaccinated and unvaccinated people, he said businesses and employers may choose to still require customers and employees to wear masks.
Ohio StateCanton Repository

Ohio's unemployment fraud, overpayments tops $2.1 billion

Ohio paid out roughly $2.1 billion in unemployment benefits to fraudsters or people who didn't qualify for the money, state unemployment officials said Monday. In February, Ohio officials estimated $332 million had been paid out in 2020 in fraudulent checks. Since the pandemic began in March 2020 through March 2021,...
Ohio StateWLWT 5

Is Vax-A-Million initiative behind Ohio's rising vaccine numbers?

COLUMBUS, Ohio — In the nationwide push to get more people vaccinated, Ohio changed the game with the Vax-A-Million initiative. "This past Friday was our highest vaccine administration day in three weeks, since April 23. We had 25,413 shots administered," said ODH Director Stephanie McCloud. In addition to the lottery,...
Ohio StateWHIZ

Ohio Vax-a-Million details announced

COLUMBUS –g, Ohio Department of Health Director Stephanie McCloud and Ohio Lottery Director Pat McDonald Monday morning announced details for Ohio Vax-a-Million, a series of five weekly statewide drawings to increase awareness of the availability and efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines and provide incentives to Ohioans to get a COVID-19 vaccination.
Ohio StatePosted by
Portsmouth Daily Times

DeWine amends state health orders

COLUMBUS — After the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced new guidelines for wearing masks, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine released a statement about guidelines and mandates in the state of Ohio. On Friday, DeWine directed the Ohio Department of Health to conform the remaining health orders to CDC guidance...
Ohio StateWFMJ.com

Ohio voter rights group calls House Bill 294 'problematic'

Voting rights advocates and organizations gathered Monday virtually to share concerns about the Ohio GOP backed proposal that would make changes to the state's voting laws. They call a provision in House Bill 294 that would limit the number of days for absentee ballots to be requested by mail "problematic".
Ohio StateCleveland News - Fox 8

Ohio vaccine lottery: How you can watch the drawings

(WJW) — Drawings for the Ohio vaccine lottery are beginning soon and you can find out if you’re a winner by watching FOX 8. Starting May 26, the $1 million winners will be revealed every Wednesday night at 7:29 p.m. The drawings will also be held on June 2, June 9, June 16 and June 23. You can watch all of the drawings LIVE on FOX 8.
Ohio StateWKRC

People must register to win one of Ohio's Vax-a-Million prizes

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKRC) - The Ohio Department of Health and the Ohio Lottery have made a change in the Vax-a-Million campaign. Those who want to be part of the drawing must opt-in by registering. Previously, it was announced registered voters would be entered automatically. There will be five weekly $1...
Ohio StateWTOV 9

Ohio Vax-a-Million lottery to be opt-in program, first winner to be named May 26

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Health and the Ohio Lottery Commission released the official terms, conditions, and eligibility information regarding the five weekly Ohio Vax-a-Million drawings. The program will be opt-in and eligible Ohioans must register online here at: https://www.ohiovaxamillion.com or by calling 1-833-4-ASK-ODH. The opt-in option will...
Ohio StateCanton Repository

Ohio drops COVID-19 mask mandate for vaccinated people. Read the health order

Ohio no longer requires fully vaccinated people to wear masks indoors in most situations, under a revised health order released late Monday afternoon. The revised order sets separate face covering and social distancing rules of people based on their vaccination status. The order will expire June 2, along with all other remaining health orders except those for nursing homes, assisted living facilities and data collection.