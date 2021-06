The coronavirus pandemic has revealed the fragile mental health of our workforces and executives are seeing the need to take a proactive, humanistic approach to addressing it. Ignoring employee needs would be synonymous with ignoring the well-being of the company itself, since cultural and behavioral changes that address the mental health of their workforce are a pre-condition for growth. We are only just past the one-year anniversary of the pandemic, and many of the long-term mental health effects are still unknown. But a subtle change is already taking place in many companies’ cultures, increasing the focus on mental health and taking thoughtful, yet systematic approaches to become “mental health resilient.”