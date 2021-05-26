Supply challenges may put Africa’s COVID-19 vaccine success at risk

Durban – Aspen, a global multinational specialty pharmaceutical company, was extremely disappointed to learn over the past weekend that specific batches of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine manufactured at our Gqeberha production site and designated for the South African market have to be destroyed due to the Good Manufacturing Practice risk of isolated material in the drug substance supplied to Aspen by Johnson & Johnson from their contract manufacturing partner in the USA, Emergent. The batches manufactured had been retained in storage awaiting the outcome of the US FDA assessment of Emergent. This is not only a setback to both the Aspen and Johnson & Johnson teams who have worked tirelessly to ensure the manufacture of these batches, but more importantly, has the potential to negatively impact the vaccine rollout across South Africa and Africa.