Supply challenges may put Africa’s COVID-19 vaccine success at risk

By Rumbi Chakamba
devex.com
 2021-05-26

Cover picture for the articleAfrican countries have had mixed successes with rolling out vaccines. Some countries rolled out vaccines in record time while others destroyed or returned doses supplied by the COVAX facility as they were unable to use them before expiry. The must-read weekly newsletter for exclusive global health news and insider insights.

www.devex.com
Public HealthGephardt Daily

WHO to create COVID-19 vaccine hub in South Africa

June 22 (UPI) — The World Health Organization announced Monday it is establishing a hub in South Africa where manufacturers from low- and middle-income countries can gain the knowledge and licenses necessary to produce their own vaccines against the coronavirus. The WHO has for months warned against the inequitable access...
Public Healthfirstwordpharma.com

Aspen Statement on Manufacture and Supply of COVID-19 Vaccines

Durban – Aspen, a global multinational specialty pharmaceutical company, was extremely disappointed to learn over the past weekend that specific batches of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine manufactured at our Gqeberha production site and designated for the South African market have to be destroyed due to the Good Manufacturing Practice risk of isolated material in the drug substance supplied to Aspen by Johnson & Johnson from their contract manufacturing partner in the USA, Emergent. The batches manufactured had been retained in storage awaiting the outcome of the US FDA assessment of Emergent. This is not only a setback to both the Aspen and Johnson & Johnson teams who have worked tirelessly to ensure the manufacture of these batches, but more importantly, has the potential to negatively impact the vaccine rollout across South Africa and Africa.
IndustryWorld Bank Blogs

In the COVID-19 vaccine market, the problem has always been demand, not supply

Some economies have now vaccinated more than half of their populations against COVID-19 and are reopening, while low- and middle-income economies still have limited access in the face of devastating outbreaks. Supply bottlenecks have been blamed. Though vaccine manufacturers report substantial capacity, essential vaccine manufacturing supplies like giant plastic bags...
Public Healthwtxl.com

As COVID-19 cases wane, vaccine-lagging areas still see risk

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — New COVID-19 cases are declining across most of the country, even in some states with vaccine-hesitant populations. But almost all states bucking that trend have lower-than-average vaccination rates. Case totals nationally have declined in a week from a seven-day average of nearly 21,000 on May 29...
Public Healthwsiu.org

Africa May Be On The Verge Of A Third Wave Of COVID-19 Infections

There is concern among public health officials that Africa is on the verge of a third wave of COVID infections. Cases are surging and have hit record highs in several countries in Africa. NPR's Jason Beaubien is on the line from Freetown, Sierra Leone. Hey, Jason. JASON BEAUBIEN, BYLINE: Hey,...
Public Healthsapeople.com

A COVID-19 Vaccine Plant in Africa? This is What it Would Take to Build One

The COVID-19 crisis has revived discussions on localising vaccine manufacturing to the African region to reduce the dependence on imports. The fact that Africa is lagging so far behind on the COVID-19 vaccination compared with Europe and North America has highlighted the importance of the issue. Most African countries depend on the WHO-sponsored COVAX scheme, which buys COVID-19 vaccines from manufacturers by pooling demand, thus enhancing their bargaining power. It also offers discounts for least developed countries.
Public HealthFox 59

Vaccine hesitancy puts India’s gains against virus at risk

JAMSOTI, India (AP) — India’s vaccination efforts are being undermined by widespread hesitancy and fear of the jabs, fueled by misinformation and mistrust. That’s especially true in rural India, where two-thirds of the country’s nearly 1.4 billion people live. Health workers are facing stiff resistance in villages, where some flee...
WorldNew Scientist

Risk of covid-19 infection plummets 21 days after a vaccination

The chance of getting covid-19 after being vaccinated drops sharply 21 days following a first dose, new analysis suggests. People who become infected post-vaccination are also less likely to have symptoms than those who test positive for the virus and haven’t been jabbed. The findings, released by the UK Office...
IndustryCision

AstraZeneca welcomes Court ruling on supply of its COVID-19 vaccine to Europe

AstraZeneca today welcomed the ruling by the Court of First Instance in Brussels. The European Commission had requested 120 million vaccine doses cumulatively by the end of June 2021, and a total of 300 million doses by the end of September 2021. The judge ordered delivery of 80.2 million doses by 27 September 2021. To date, the Company has supplied more than 70 million doses to the European Union and will substantially exceed 80.2 million doses by the end of June 2021. All other measures sought by the European Commission have been dismissed, and in particular the Court found that the European Commission has no exclusivity or right of priority over all other contracting parties.
Public Healthapanews.net

S/Africa welcomes hosting Covid-19 vaccines facility – Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Tuesday welcomed South Africa’s selection to host Africa's first coronavirus vaccines-making facility which the World Health Organisation announced on Monday. The WHO said it was working with its Covax partners to identify a number of South African consortia to establish a technology transfer hub for making...
Public Healthnation.africa

Will Covid-19 limit India’s ventures into Africa?

Indian officials say trade links with Africa will be intact despite the Covid-19 crisis in the country, which has limited its role in the supply of crucial vaccines. We come to you. We are always looking for ways to improve our stories. Let us know what you liked and what we can improve on.
Public Healthunmultimedia.org

WORLD BANK / AFRICA COVID-19 VACCINES

In a boost to the African Union’s target to vaccinate 60 percent of the continent’s population by 2022, the World Bank and the AU announced a partnership to support the Africa Vaccine Acquisition Task Team (AVATT) initiative with resources to allow countries to purchase and deploy vaccines for up to 400 million people across Africa. WORLD BANK.
Public Healthrock947.com

Afrigen gears up to deliver Africa’s first COVID-19 mRNA vaccine

CAPE TOWN (Reuters) – Afrigen Biologics expects a decision in mid-July on partners to produce Africa’s first COVID-19 vaccine using the mRNA platform, the South African start-up’s managing director said. The World Health Organization picked Afrigen for a pilot to give poor and middle-income countries the know-how and licenses to...