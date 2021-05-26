Cancel
Public Health

Brazil Senate recalls current, ex-health ministers to COVID-19 probe

 8 days ago

BRASILIA (Reuters) – Brazilian senators conducting a high-profile inquiry into President Jair Bolsonaro’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic on Wednesday voted to recall the current and former health ministers for more testimony, as well as summon nine state governors for the first time. Senators are grilling government officials and other...

Wilson Witzel
Jair Bolsonaro
#Covid 19#The Senate#Government Ministers#General Government#Government Officials#Brazil Senate#Brasilia#Reuters#The Health Ministry#Ex Health Ministers#Brazilian Senators#President Jair Bolsonaro#Alleged Graft#Irregularities#Governors#April#Recall#Election#Health Minister#Brasilia
Americas
Health
Senate
Public Health
Brazil
Coronavirus
PharmaceuticalsWNMT AM 650

New Ukraine health minister vows to speed up COVID-19 vaccinations

KYIV (Reuters) – Ukraine’s parliament named a new health minister on Thursday, who promised to speed up vaccinations against COVID-19, including by trying to make vaccines domestically. Viktor Lyashko, previously a deputy health minister, was promoted to replace Maksym Stepanov, who was fired this week after Prime Minister Denys Shmygal...
Public HealthPosted by
AFP

Covid probe captivates Brazil, menaces Bolsonaro

Brazil has spent the past three weeks immersed in wall-to-wall coverage of a Senate inquiry into why Covid-19 exploded so horribly in the country -- a parade of damning, sometimes comical testimony likely to damage President Jair Bolsonaro. The letters "CPI" -- for parliamentary investigative commission -- have been splashed across the front pages of Brazil's newspapers almost daily, while news channels carry live broadcasts of the lengthy hours of hearings. Far from the staid affair its name might suggest, the probe has been flush with insults, arguments, and episodes of general rowdiness, including a senatorial shouting match when one former official was nearly arrested on the spot for perjury. Brazilians have watched, often dumbfounded, as a succession of current and former officials in the far-right president's administration have struggled to answer senators' questions on how the pandemic has come to claim nearly 450,000 lives in Brazil, second only to the United States.
Public Healthkeralakaumudi.com

President Bolsonaro fined for breaking Covid-19 restrictions in Brazil

BRASILIA: President Jair Bolsonaro must pay a fine for failing to adhere to state health safety regulations at a public event, the governor of Maranhao state said, as Brazil struggles to contain the Covid-19 pandemic. Health authorities filed the case against Bolsonaro "for the promotion in Maranhao of gatherings with no sanitary safeguards. The law applies to everyone," the governor of the north-eastern state, leftist Flavio Dino, tweeted.
Public HealthVoice of America

German Health Minister Says 3rd COVID Wave Broken

German health officials said Friday the nation has broken the third wave of COVID-19 infections, but cautioned the pandemic is far from over. German Health Minster Jens Spahn, joined by Robert Koch Institute for Infectious Diseases (RKI) President Lothar Wieler, said the nation as a whole — and most of Germany's 400 cities and counties — had weekly infection rates below the threshold of 100 per 100,000 inhabitants that triggered strict lockdown measures.
WorldBBC

Covid-19: Ireland's health minister urged to reconsider NI meeting

The first and deputy first ministers have urged Ireland's health minister to reconsider his decision not to meet Robin Swann over Covid concerns about cross-border travel. Mr Swann earlier said he was disappointed Stephen Donnelly had not met him despite a request. He said he had issued a request more...
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Brazil registers 1,899 new COVID-19 deaths on Saturday

SAO PAULO, May 22 (Reuters) - Brazil on Saturday registered 1,899 new deaths due to COVID-19, the Health Ministry said, bringing the total death toll in the country to 448,208. Confirmed cases rose by 76,490 and now total 16,047,439, the ministry said. (Reporting by Marcelo Rochabrun; Editing by Leslie Adler)
Public Healthmarinelink.com

Brazil's Santos Port Workers to Get COVID-19 Vaccine

The Brazilian government will send the first doses of COVID-19 shots to immunize Santos port workers, with vaccinations slated to begin this week at Latin America's largest port, according to a statement from maritime agent Williams on Wednesday. Williams said Infrastructure Ministry Tarcísio de Freitas made a public commitment to...
Public Healthkelo.com

UK health minister to face parliament after COVID lies claim

LONDON (Reuters) – British health minister Matt Hancock will face a grilling from lawmakers on Thursday after the prime minister’s former chief aide accused him of lying and said he should have been sacked for repeated failings over the COVID-19 pandemic. Dominic Cummings, who was Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s right...
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

UK health minister's team rejects allegations from ex-UK PM aide

Britain's health minister Matt Hancock's team rejected extensive criticism from the prime minister's former adviser Dominic Cummings, saying he will continue to work on the vaccine rollout and supporting the national health service. Cummings told lawmakers on Wednesday Hancock should have been fired for lying in government meetings on COVID-19,...
Politicskfgo.com

Brazil’s Supreme Court authorizes criminal probe into environment minister

BRASILIA (Reuters) – Brazil’s Supreme Court has authorized a criminal investigation into Environment Minister Ricardo Salles for allegedly obstructing a police probe into illegal logging, according to a document seen by Reuters on Wednesday. The decision came in response to a request by the federal prosecutor’s office. A representative for...
Worldgoodmenproject.com

Mismanagement of the COVID-19 Crisis Increases Food Insecurity in India and Brazil

As Indians continue to scramble for survival through a deadly second COVID-19 wave and deal with an inadequate health care system that has failed them at every step, for a majority of the country living in rural areas and in slums in urban centers, food insecurity is proving to be a bigger struggle than protecting themselves against the deadly virus.
Public HealthScience Now

Spatiotemporal pattern of COVID-19 spread in Brazil

Science, abh1558 and abh2644, this issue p. 821 and p. 815. Brazil has been severely hit by COVID-19, with rapid spatial spread of both cases and deaths. We used daily data on reported cases and deaths to understand, measure, and compare the spatiotemporal pattern of the spread across municipalities. Indicators of clustering, trajectories, speed, and intensity of the movement of COVID-19 to interior areas, combined with indices of policy measures, show that although no single narrative explains the diversity in the spread, an overall failure of implementing prompt, coordinated, and equitable responses in a context of stark local inequalities fueled disease spread. This resulted in high and unequal infection and mortality burdens. With a current surge in cases and deaths and several variants of concern in circulation, failure to mitigate the spread could further aggravate the burden.
Public Healthworldcapitaltimes.com

Brazil: Tens of thousands protest Bolsonaro’s response to COVID-19

– Tens of thousands of people demonstrated again on Saturday in several Brazilian cities against President Jair Bolsonaro and his contested management of the pandemic. Brazil is the world’s second worst-hit country with more than 461,000 deaths recorded since the beginning of the pandemic. It registered its deadliest month in April with about 100,000 lives lost.
SoccertheScore

Copa America moved to Brazil amid Argentina's COVID-19 spike

Just 13 days before the opening kickoff, this summer's Copa America has been moved to Brazil amid surging COVID-19 numbers in Argentina. South America's footballing governing body, CONMEBOL, announced the switch Monday. It was confirmed Sunday night that Argentina, currently experiencing its worst coronavirus spike since the pandemic began, won't stage the event.
Public HealthNature.com

Addressing the COVID-19 transmission in inner Brazil by a mathematical model

In 2020, the world experienced its very first pandemic of the globalized era. A novel coronavirus, SARS-CoV-2, is the causative agent of severe pneumonia and has rapidly spread through many nations, crashing health systems and leading a large number of people to death. In Brazil, the emergence of local epidemics in major metropolitan areas has always been a concern. In a vast and heterogeneous country, with regional disparities and climate diversity, several factors can modulate the dynamics of COVID-19. What should be the scenario for inner Brazil, and what can we do to control infection transmission in each of these locations? Here, a mathematical model is proposed to simulate disease transmission among individuals in several scenarios, differing by abiotic factors, social-economic factors, and effectiveness of mitigation strategies. The disease control relies on keeping all individuals’ social distancing and detecting, followed by isolating, infected ones. The model reinforces social distancing as the most efficient method to control disease transmission. Moreover, it also shows that improving the detection and isolation of infected individuals can loosen this mitigation strategy. Finally, the effectiveness of control may be different across the country, and understanding it can help set up public health strategies.