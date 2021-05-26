newsbreak-logo
Entrepreneur Interviews ZiphyCare Founder and CEO Dr. Rada Sumareva; Innovative HealthTech Start-Up Also Featured in Crain's New York Health Pulse

By PRWeb
Houston Chronicle
 5 days ago

NEW YORK (PRWEB) May 26, 2021. Dr. Rada Sumareva; Innovative HealthTech Start-Up Also Featured in Crain’s New York Health Pulse. “Bringing physicians to patients' homes with the help of state-of-the-art technologies.” - Entrepreneur. Sustained media coverage continues to grow for innovative at-home in-person Telemedicine service ZiphyCare. Entrepreneur Magazine spoke with...

