Chicago Police Announce Changes to Department's Foot Pursuit Policy

By NBC Chicago
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChicago Police Supt. David Brown on Wednesday announced changes to the police department's foot pursuit policy, prohibiting such chases in certain situations for officers. Under the policy, which will begin as an interim plan with final rules set for September, foot pursuits would only be allowed when there is "probable cause for an arrest or it is believed an individual has committed, is committing or is about to commit a crime."

