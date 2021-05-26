newsbreak-logo
Pima County, AZ

Letter: No OK yet for home sharing program

By David Rollins, North side
 5 days ago

Kudos to Carmen Duarte for shedding light on a new charitable organization, Tucson Home Sharing, along with POCA seeking funding help that is seemingly caught up in the sausage making of the Pima county budget process. The founders of THS, Sharon Kha and Deborah Knox, in conjunction with the giant Pew Charitable Trust have produced a short video that speaks directly to the issue, the hesitations and trepidations that widows, widowers and other single homeowners have about sharing their homes. This video shows candidly how some practical subjects are dealt with. Their cause is important for without people willing to share space the issue of shared housing cannot move forward. All over the country organizations exist to facilitate home sharing. The Pew Trust, Sharon and Deborah in their video and their work help open minds to sharing with the needed partners, homeowners. Thank you for championing newcomers in such an important effort.

