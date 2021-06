We all use stereotypes. They’re shortcuts that help us easily categorize people so we don’t have to think so hard, we don’t have to evaluate new interactions over and over again based on new information. If we stereotype, then the new, rushing at us fast and complicated, can just be likened to perceptions we formed back when we identified what we thought was a similar “type.” Avoids all that thinking. In a lot of ways, it’s a survival mechanism that our ancestors probably developed to survive. If it’s coming at you with teeth and they look like the same kind of teeth that endangered you last week, think about it the same way, and run. There’s nothing wrong, and a lot right, with that. The trouble is that we often face situations not requiring split section reactions that could benefit from a little analysis.