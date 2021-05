“Big shoutout to @vp for taking the time out her busy day to sit with me an have an open discussion! #wegottastartsomewhere,” he captioned his post. On Tuesday (May 25) Lil Baby joined George Floyd’s family in Washington D.C. to sit in on meetings pushing for lawmakers to pass the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act, The Hill reports. May 25th marked one year since Floyd was murdered by former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, who kneeled on his neck for more than nine minutes.