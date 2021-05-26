Cancel
Celebrities

Kelly Clarkson To Replace Ellen Degeneres on Daytime TV

By Elizabeth Loga n
Glamour
Glamour
 12 days ago
Cover picture for the article

NBC has found its replacement for Ellen Degeneres: Kelly Clarkson. Well, its replacement for her daytime talk show's time slot. Ellen as a human being will continue to exist and everything, but the airtime previously devoted to her show will now go to Clarkson. The Kelly Clarkson Show will move...

Person
Kelly Clarkson
Person
Ellen Degeneres
