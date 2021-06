According to the Israel Ministry of Foreign Affairs, during the 11 days of Operation Guardian of the Walls, more than 4,360 rockets were intentionally launched at densely populated Israeli cities, towns, and villages, as well as Tel Aviv and Jerusalem, to cause maximum death and destruction. Of these missiles, 3,573 fell inside Israel, with the remainder plummeting inside the Gaza Strip or into the sea. Ninety percent of the missiles reaching Israeli territory were intercepted by the Iron Dome.