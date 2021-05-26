Star sponsors pioneering FemEng in Malawi project from star students at University of Glasgow

Decrease Font Size Increase Font Size Text Size Print This Page Send by Email. Recognizing that the Individuals with Disabilities constitute a valuable human resource for the society and that a majority of such persons can lead a better quality of life if given equal opportunities and effective access to rehabilitation measures and to cater to the academic needs, the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities, the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, Government of India alongwith University Grants Commission, AICTE, NHFDC, faciliate a number of schemes and scholarships for students with disability. These schemes are to be availed within a time frame and people interested must look for the dates etc carefully so as to avail the benefits and not lose the opportunity. Here are some of the schemes that invite applications from the deserving candidates: