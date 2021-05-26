Letter: Don't be fooled-End the filibuster now!
When discussing the filibuster there is concern that ending the filibuster would leave Democrats in a worse position if the Republicans gain control of the Senate. This is naïve thinking. If the Republicans felt ending the filibuster would give them more power and they had the votes to do it, they would end it in a heartbeat. This was the party that held up the Merrick Garland nomination to the Supreme Court for over a year and then rushed through.tucson.com