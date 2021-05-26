Letter: Don't be fooled-End the filibuster now!

Republicans in Congress have taken the position that, in spite of the Democrats meeting all their conditions for a bi-partisan commission to investigate and report to the country on the causes of the Jan. 6 insurrection, they will now oppose its formation. Jan. 6 was a day of infamy, and most Republicans acknowledged that at the time. Why now oppose a bipartisan, investigative commission? There are two clear and related reasons: first, they do not want to upset or anger their “Dear Leader” by disputing the “Big Lie”; and second, they fear what such an investigation might disclose and the resulting political damage to their party.