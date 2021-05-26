Roundtable discussion: Where do Lakers and Clippers stand two games into playoffs?

Times reporters covering the Lakers-Suns and Clippers-Mavericks playoff series give some insight and analysis into what happened during Game 2 on Tuesday night. Andrew Greif: It has been said that playoff series are long and can turn quickly. But after two games in the Lakers’ series against Phoenix, and the Clippers’ matchup against Dallas, each team certainly feels like it’s at a pivotal point already. The Lakers are tied with the Suns after splitting games on the road. The Clippers are down 0-2 to the Mavericks with the series headed to Dallas.