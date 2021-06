It's Wednesday and you know what that means, it is time to chat AEW Dynamite with host Denise Salcedo on Speak Now Pro Wrestling. Not only does Denise have two hours of a stacked AEW Dynamite show to discuss but she also dives into the major news that broke ahead of the show. That's right, at the top of the stream she talks about the changes in AEW programming and also interacts with the live viewers as they too share their thoughts on the news and more!