Waitsburg, WA

Town Hall debuts new kitchen

By Beka Compton
waitsburgtimes.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWAITSBURG-The Clinton Kitchen made its grand debut on Friday, May 21, at the Waitsburg Town Hall, during one of the first public events in over a year. The open house event drew consistent crowds over its two-hour span, as community members popped in to check out the highly anticipated commercial kitchen remodel. What was once a poorly lit, hard-to-use space has been transformed into a high-quality, highly functional space available to the community.

www.waitsburgtimes.com
