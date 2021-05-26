Town Hall debuts new kitchen

During my first spring living in Waitsburg, I quickly fell in love with the vibrant-green rolling hills, the abundance of flowering trees, and the discovery of what the locals simply call “salad onions.” Before moving here, I foolishly thought I knew all there was to know about Walla Walla Sweet Onions, which made my first taste of a fresh local spring sweet onion all-the-more amazing. Delicious cooked or raw and readily available at local farm stands, I look for new ways to enjoy these early alliums every year. This week I turned to an old favorite Chinese dish, cong you bing, also known as scallion pancakes. Made of many thin layers of dough speckled with bright green onions, they have an addictive crisp and chewy texture.