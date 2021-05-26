Town Hall debuts new kitchen
WAITSBURG-The Clinton Kitchen made its grand debut on Friday, May 21, at the Waitsburg Town Hall, during one of the first public events in over a year. The open house event drew consistent crowds over its two-hour span, as community members popped in to check out the highly anticipated commercial kitchen remodel. What was once a poorly lit, hard-to-use space has been transformed into a high-quality, highly functional space available to the community.