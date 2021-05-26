newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chicago, IL

Calls for an elected school board in Chicago intensify, state Senate leader says he’s still looking for a compromise

By Hannah Leone, Chicago Tribune
Posted by 
Chicago Tribune
Chicago Tribune
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4B9SyE_0aCIPS8I00
Supporters of an elected school board hold up a banner as they rally outside Chicago Public Schools headquarters Wednesday to demand a vote on the elected school board bill. Antonio Perez/Chicago Tribune

Families, community organizers and elected officials gathered Wednesday outside the Chicago Board of Education’s Loop headquarters to press their plea for a fully elected school board, but in Springfield it still wasn’t clear if lawmakers will take action on the long-debated issue before the end of their spring session.

Senate President Don Harmon of Oak Park indicated Wednesday that an elected school board proposal previously approved in the House would not be called for a final vote in the Senate unless a compromise is reached with Mayor Lori Lightfoot.

The Chicago Teachers Union and other advocates have been pushing the House plan, which would create a 20 member-board elected from geographic districts and a board president elected citywide. The same day that proposal was approved, Lightfoot introduced a plan that would create a hybrid board, with the mayor retaining the power to appoint the majority of members.

Harmon has called for a compromise where a partially elected, partially appointed board would eventually transition to a fully elected one.

During a committee hearing in Springfield, Harmon said he was “confident we will pass a compromise elected school board bill this General Assembly.” The Senate president said he was “equally confident” that the House bill in its current form would not be called for a vote in the Senate.

State Sen. Robert Martwick, a Chicago Democrat who’s pushed for an elected school board for several years and is sponsoring the latest effort in the Senate, said he is willing to continue negotiating, but “I’m not going to give up if we can’t reach a comprise; I’m not going to say we shouldn’t do anything if people can’t agree.”

Recent negotiations in the Senate have centered around a board with 10 elected members, 10 appointed members and an appointed president beginning in 2023, with the transition to a fully elected board taking place in 2027. But discussions are ongoing and no compromise proposal has been introduced in the legislature.

Asked whether she’d support for a hybrid board that would eventually shift to fully elected members, Lightfoot said, “The devil’s in the details.” Lightfoot said she’d need to know more about the structure and other components of the plan before taking a position.

State Rep. Delia Ramirez of Chicago, who sponsored the House bill now in the Senate, said she remains hopeful that lawmakers will pass a bill in the next few days that sets a firm date for Chicago to have a fully elected school board.

“The alternative could be very detrimental,” said Ramirez, who has not been involved in the Senate negotiations.

Unlike every other school district in Illinois, Chicago has never had an elected school board. A Republican-controlled legislature gave full control of the board to then-Mayor Richard M. Daley in 1995.

Lightfoot said during her mayoral campaign that she supported a fully elected board but now says the mayor’s office should maintain control. She and her allies have argued that a fully elected board could cause further harm to CPS’s already troubled finances and reverse academic gains that have been made over the past two decades.

They’ve also argued that electing board members would silence the voices of noncitizens, who now can vote for in elections for Local School Councils but couldn’t vote in a school board election. Opponents also have raised concerns about the money involved in school board races and the potential for further empowering the CTU, one of Lightfoot’s chief political adversaries.

At the rally ahead of Wednesday’s school board meeting organized by Raise Your Hand for Illinois Public Education, speakers said a fully elected board would bring democracy to CPS families in their school board representation and demanded action from Harmon and the legislature.

Ald. Byron Sigcho-Lopez, 25th, said that if Lightfoot cares about immigrants in the city, she would support a fully elected board.

“I don’t think in the last two years I have seen one action from Mayor Lightfoot that suggests she’s a champion of immigrant communities or a champion of education,” Sigcho-Lopez said. “We need today more than ever an elected representative school board.”

He added that the mayor “needs to stop throwing wrenches through this process.”

Elected school board supporter Carla Langston told the crowd the city’s Black communities have suffered through a host of bad decisions since the district came under mayoral control in 1995, from mass school closures to the introduction of “student based budgeting.” White students have left the school system “in droves,” and policies have failed the majority Latino and Black student body, she said.

Langston recalled that Lightfoot previously expressed support for an elected school board.

“We won’t believe your lies anymore, Lori Lightfoot,” Langston said. “We don’t believe in your partially appointed, partially elected school board.”

Chicago Tribune’s Gregory Pratt contributed. Petrella reported from Springfield.

hleone@chicagotribune.com

dpetrella@chicagotribune.com

Chicago Tribune

Chicago Tribune

Chicago, IL
924
Followers
1K+
Post
398K+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for Chicago breaking news, sports, business, entertainment, weather and traffic.

 https://www.chicagotribune.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Government
Local
Illinois Education
City
Springfield, IL
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Government
Chicago, IL
Education
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Don Harmon
Person
Delia Ramirez
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chicago Mayor#State Senate#Senate President#Elected Officials#The Senate#State Lawmakers#House Lawmakers#Chicago Tribune Families#This General Assembly#Democrat#Republican#Local School Councils#Latino#Tribune Content Agency#Llc#Ctu#Chicago Public Schools#Board Members#School Board Races#Proposal
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Senate
News Break
Chicago Teachers Union
News Break
Education
News Break
Politics
Related
Illinois StatePosted by
Chicago Tribune

With only hours to go until midnight deadline, Illinois lawmakers still grappling with budget, energy policy, ethics

With only hours to go before a midnight deadline to adjourn, Illinois lawmakers on Monday were still working to put together a state budget and packages on ethics, sports gambling and elections that include moving next year’s primary to June 28. Negotiations also were ongoing with Exelon over ratepayer subsidies the utility seeks for continued operation of its nuclear power fleet amid a push ...
Illinois StatePosted by
Chicago Tribune

Illinois legislators advance bill to move 2022 primary to June 28 and make curbside voting a permanent fixture of elections

Illinois lawmakers are proposing moving next year’s March 15 primary to June 28, along with measures to make it easier for people to permanently receive a mail-in ballot, as part of a comprehensive election measure advancing through the General Assembly. The legislation also would make curbside voting permanent, and set up voting centers on Election Day where anyone within the election’s ...
Chicago, ILPosted by
Chicago Tribune

Editorial: Chicago needs time to get the lead out. But 50 years?

Because even tiny amounts of lead can harm the brain, every day that lead finds its way into the drinking water of households is a day that could damage children who live in Chicago homes with lead service lines. So imagine if those days turned into years. In fact, imagine if some homes in the city weren’t slated to get their lead-lined water supply lines replaced for 50 years. The cumulative ...
Chicago, ILPosted by
Chicago Tribune

Memorial Day 2021 in Chicago marks step closer to normalcy following pandemic cancellations last year

As the Naperville Municipal Band finished the final notes of “The Star-Spangled Banner” at the annual Memorial Day parade, several members could be seen wiping away tears. It had been more than a year since the musicians had gathered like this to share their talents with the public. The pandemic had silenced the ensemble since March 2020, leaving a void in both the members’ lives and the ...
Illinois StatePosted by
Chicago Tribune

Domestic violence task force in honor of slain Joliet toddler approved by Illinois lawmakers

Illinois is expected to launch a new task force aimed at identifying gaps in domestic violence laws in memory of a Joliet boy whose mother’s pleas for protection against the toddler’s abusive father were ignored. State lawmakers approved the task force without opposition on Sunday during the waning days of the spring session. The panel will be asked to establish protective networks for ...
Chicago, ILPosted by
Daily Herald

GOP says Democrats' ethics bill doesn't go far enough

SPRINGFIELD -- The Illinois Senate is gearing up for a debate over a package of ethics reforms, possibly as early as this week, that Republicans say doesn't go far enough. Senate Bill 4, which moved out of the Senate Ethics Committee on April 21, is a package written largely by legislative Democrats that would enact new rules governing lobbying, campaign fundraising, who can serve on political committees and the operations of the General Assembly.
Illinois Statewlds.com

Giannoulias Receives Major Endorsement Ahead of 2022 Secretary of State Dem Primary

A former Illinois State Treasurer received a major endorsement to become the next Illinois Secretary of State. The Chicago Tribune reports that Alex Giannoulias won the endorsement of the 22-county Southern Illinois Democratic Chairs’ Association yesterday for the March 2022 primary. In addition, Giannoulias said he also received 4 other Downstate counties’ endorsements.
Chicago, ILPosted by
NBC Chicago

Chicago Travel Order Could End ‘Soon,' Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot Says

Chicago's emergency travel order could be going away "soon," the city's mayor said Monday. When asked about the future of the order as coronavirus vaccinations continue to increase in the city and amid new masking guidance for vaccinated individuals from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said the order isn't going away just yet, "but soon."
Chicago, ILKankakee Daily Journal

Pritzker signs rental assistance bill, says he will ‘phase out’ eviction moratorium by August

SPRINGFIELD - Gov. JB Pritzker announced Monday the state will plan to “phase out” its moratorium on pandemic-related evictions by August and launched a new program to provide assistance to renters and homeowners financially impacted by COVID-19. The announcement regarding the planned end of the eviction moratorium came as Pritzker signed House Bill 2877, a bill that expands the Illinois Rental Payment Program to a total of $1.5 billion, and requires the sealing of eviction records filed due to financial hardship through August of 2022.
Chicago, ILPosted by
Crain's Chicago Business

Lightfoot says Chicagoans should keep wearing masks

Mayor Lori Lightfoot today made it clear Chicago’s COVID-19 mask mandate will stay around for a while, going against recent guidance from top health officials including presidential chief medical adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci. The Centers for Disease Control issued new guidance last week saying fully vaccinated people no longer will...
Cook County, ILchicagocrusader.com

Push for Statewide Homeowner Relief bill gets county board and suburban mayors support

County Officials and Suburban Mayors Push for Statewide Homeowner Relief, Increased Capacity for Municipalities to Rescue Vacant Buildings. Chicago, IL —Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle today joined a coalition of suburban mayors and other local leaders to support the systemic reforms proposed in the Homeowner Relief and Community Recovery Act. The legislation, Senate Bill 1721, will empower communities and local governments to transform vacant properties into homes and businesses and put them back on the tax rolls more quickly while helping residents stay in their homes by reducing predatory interest rates. The officials urged passage of the bill by the Illinois House of Representatives after it passed in the Senate last month.
Illinois Stateillinoispolicy.org

Nearly all Illinois counties lost population in 2020

Census estimates tallied population decline in 98 of Illinois’ 102 counties. Only Los Angeles County lost more people than Cook County last year. Illinois’ population decline hasn’t just affected select areas of the state: New data from the U.S. Census Bureau estimates only four of the state’s 102 counties avoided losing people from July 2019-July 2020. One of those four avoided a loss by gaining one person.
Illinois Statekhqa.com

Illinois eviction moratorium ending

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Governor JB Pritzker, D-Illinois, announced at a press conference on Monday that the state would be ending the moratorium on evictions in August 2021. When we asked the governor about a specific date in August that the eviction moratorium would end, he said he did not...
Illinois StateQuad-Cities Times

Watch now: If Roe v. Wade is challenged, what will be the impact on Illinois?

SPRINGFIELD — The Supreme Court announced Monday that it would hear a case from Mississippi challenging Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 decision that established a constitutional right to an abortion. Regardless of that outcome, abortion access will likely continue uninterrupted in Illinois due to a series of laws enacted in recent years in anticipation of a federal rollback.