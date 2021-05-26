Calls for an elected school board in Chicago intensify, state Senate leader says he’s still looking for a compromise

Families, community organizers and elected officials gathered Wednesday outside the Chicago Board of Education’s Loop headquarters to press their plea for a fully elected school board, but in Springfield it still wasn’t clear if lawmakers will take action on the long-debated issue before the end of their spring session.

Senate President Don Harmon of Oak Park indicated Wednesday that an elected school board proposal previously approved in the House would not be called for a final vote in the Senate unless a compromise is reached with Mayor Lori Lightfoot.

The Chicago Teachers Union and other advocates have been pushing the House plan, which would create a 20 member-board elected from geographic districts and a board president elected citywide. The same day that proposal was approved, Lightfoot introduced a plan that would create a hybrid board, with the mayor retaining the power to appoint the majority of members.

Harmon has called for a compromise where a partially elected, partially appointed board would eventually transition to a fully elected one.

During a committee hearing in Springfield, Harmon said he was “confident we will pass a compromise elected school board bill this General Assembly.” The Senate president said he was “equally confident” that the House bill in its current form would not be called for a vote in the Senate.

State Sen. Robert Martwick, a Chicago Democrat who’s pushed for an elected school board for several years and is sponsoring the latest effort in the Senate, said he is willing to continue negotiating, but “I’m not going to give up if we can’t reach a comprise; I’m not going to say we shouldn’t do anything if people can’t agree.”

Recent negotiations in the Senate have centered around a board with 10 elected members, 10 appointed members and an appointed president beginning in 2023, with the transition to a fully elected board taking place in 2027. But discussions are ongoing and no compromise proposal has been introduced in the legislature.

Asked whether she’d support for a hybrid board that would eventually shift to fully elected members, Lightfoot said, “The devil’s in the details.” Lightfoot said she’d need to know more about the structure and other components of the plan before taking a position.

State Rep. Delia Ramirez of Chicago, who sponsored the House bill now in the Senate, said she remains hopeful that lawmakers will pass a bill in the next few days that sets a firm date for Chicago to have a fully elected school board.

“The alternative could be very detrimental,” said Ramirez, who has not been involved in the Senate negotiations.

Unlike every other school district in Illinois, Chicago has never had an elected school board. A Republican-controlled legislature gave full control of the board to then-Mayor Richard M. Daley in 1995.

Lightfoot said during her mayoral campaign that she supported a fully elected board but now says the mayor’s office should maintain control. She and her allies have argued that a fully elected board could cause further harm to CPS’s already troubled finances and reverse academic gains that have been made over the past two decades.

They’ve also argued that electing board members would silence the voices of noncitizens, who now can vote for in elections for Local School Councils but couldn’t vote in a school board election. Opponents also have raised concerns about the money involved in school board races and the potential for further empowering the CTU, one of Lightfoot’s chief political adversaries.

At the rally ahead of Wednesday’s school board meeting organized by Raise Your Hand for Illinois Public Education, speakers said a fully elected board would bring democracy to CPS families in their school board representation and demanded action from Harmon and the legislature.

Ald. Byron Sigcho-Lopez, 25th, said that if Lightfoot cares about immigrants in the city, she would support a fully elected board.

“I don’t think in the last two years I have seen one action from Mayor Lightfoot that suggests she’s a champion of immigrant communities or a champion of education,” Sigcho-Lopez said. “We need today more than ever an elected representative school board.”

He added that the mayor “needs to stop throwing wrenches through this process.”

Elected school board supporter Carla Langston told the crowd the city’s Black communities have suffered through a host of bad decisions since the district came under mayoral control in 1995, from mass school closures to the introduction of “student based budgeting.” White students have left the school system “in droves,” and policies have failed the majority Latino and Black student body, she said.

Langston recalled that Lightfoot previously expressed support for an elected school board.

“We won’t believe your lies anymore, Lori Lightfoot,” Langston said. “We don’t believe in your partially appointed, partially elected school board.”

Chicago Tribune’s Gregory Pratt contributed. Petrella reported from Springfield.

