newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Fortnite 'Investigate Black Helicopter' Challenge Guide

By Jack O'Dwyer
dbltap.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFortnite players have been tasked with finding the wreck of a downed black helicopter somewhere on Fortnite Island. This challenge comes as part of a series of likely introductory quests leading up to the recently leaked Alien Invasion event. According to the credible Twitter informant, @iFireMonkey, finding the Downed Black Helicopter is one of two challenges that went live at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, May 25—the other being to repair a handful of telescopes around the map.

www.dbltap.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Telescopes#Ifiremonkey#Ifiremonkey#Fortnite Island#Fortnite Players#Alien#Green Terrain#Orange Terrain#Traffic#Lazy Lake#Slurpy Swamp#Pic#Head West#Crop Circles
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
Related
Video Gamesdbltap.com

How to Get Fortnite Street Shadows Challenge Pack

PLAY WITH FRIENDS (5x) - Rewards: Ruby Shadow Back Bling. OUTLAST OPPONENTS (500x) - Rewards: Ruby Shadow Glider. DEAL DAMAGE TO OPPONENTS (1000x) - Rewards: Ruby Pickaxe. COMPLETE RUBY SHADOW QUESTS (3x) - Rewards: Ruby Shadow Skin. The first three are real easy to do, just grab yourself a friend...
Video GamesGamespot

Fortnite Sandcastle: Where To Build And Destroy For Week 10, Season 6 Challenge

It's now Week 10 in Fortnite, so a brand-new slate of challenges have arrived in the game, including a pair that asks you to build sandcastles and eventually destroy sandcastles. We've already provided a full rundown of the Week 10 challenges at a glance, but as these sandcastle spots aren't normally on the map, we've identified where you can expect to complete this pair of Epic Quests.
Video Gamesforeverfortnite.com

Lyra Fortnite Challenges: How to Complete

Snakes and Stones is the latest challenge pack to come to Fortnite. It features a new outfit, Lyra, and a set of Quests to earn up to 1,500 V-Bucks. Here’s everything you need to know to complete the Lyra Fortnite Challenges. The Snakes and Stones Challenge Pack costs 12 bucks...
Video GamesComicBook

Fortnite Giving Away Free Loot in New Challenge Pack

Epic Games is giving away a special pack of Fortnite items as part of its Epic Mega Sale going on inside of the Epic Games Store. The items in question are inside of the Street Shadows Challenge Pack which comes with a skin alongside some other cosmetics, and all you have to do to obtain everything is redeem the Challenge Pack and then finish the challenges. The only catch is that the giveaway is technically exclusive to the PC platform, but there’s a workaround that’ll give you the cosmetics on other platforms thanks to Fortnite’s cross-progression.
RetailDigital Trends

Fortnite challenge guide: Destroy opponent structure while driving a modded vehicle

With the latest set of Fortnite challenges for season 6, week 10, you’ll likely have an easy time blasting through most of them. However, one that might cause some problems is to destroy an opponent’s structure while driving a modded vehicle. There are a few moving parts with this one, so you’ll want to do everything you can to prepare yourself for it. On paper, it might not seem too difficult, but a few things have to go right for it to work.
Video Gamesgameranx.com

Resident Evil Village: How To Complete Weapon Kill Challenges Fast | CP Farming Guide

To get the best cheats in Resident Evil Village’s Extra Content Store, you’re going to need to collect lots of CP. You can do that by completing multiple challenges per story run, or you can aim to finish up all the Weapon Kill challenges. All the kill challenges are accumulative — you’ll continue to raise your total kill count no matter what you do. It isn’t dependent on your save, and all the kills you score always count, even if you restart from a previous checkpoint. Knowing that, we can farm kills right at the start of the game. This is one of the easiest ways to farm in the game, without having to reach a specific section of the story. Anyone can get here — but you’ll have to wait until you’ve finished the game at least once.
Video GamesPosted by
ClutchPoints

Fortnite Guides: How to get Ruby Shadows Skin in Fortnite

In celebration of the Epic Games Store Mega Sale, Epic will do anything to get people to visit their storefront. One of the ways they did that is by giving away NBA 2K21 for free. The other one, which we think is more effective for the younger folks out there, is by releasing a PC-only skin on Fortnite. Exactly, the Ruby Shadows Skin is a PC-only skin, which requires you to log in to the Epic Games Store and get exposed to the storefront’s tempting Mega Sale. Indeed, if you’re a console player, you better install Fortnite on your PC already if you want this skin. How do you get the Ruby Shadows Skin in Fortnite, exactly? Read on.
Video Gamesgeekdad.com

Review – Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point #3 – A New Challenger

Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point #3 – Christos Gage, Donald Mustard, Writers; Reilly Brown, Penciller; Nelson Faro DeCastro, Inker; John Kalisz, Colorist. Ray: Easily the most offbeat comic DC has put out in years, this crossover between Batman and the wildly popular video game has surprised with how good the story is. While this issue doesn’t quite reach the emotional highs of last issue’s Catwoman-centric issues, it packs a lot of surprises—including a massive crossover guest star. The story is narrated by the mysterious masterminds, who are becoming increasingly worried about just how good Batman is getting at the game. He’s communicating with himself and getting closer and closer to exiting the loop with every cycle. Desperate to slow him down, they activate one of their best assets—one of the few characters as notorious for their prep time and tactical skills as Batman himself. I don’t know if there’s ever been a crossover between them before, but seeing Batman and Snake Eyes face off promises something great—and it delivers.
Video GamesTwinfinite

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 Guide Wiki

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 is officially here, continuing the story of the Battle Royale island with the culmination of Agent Jones’ mission in the Zero Crisis finale, which we played through as a single-player mission before diving into Season 6 proper. With the release of a new season comes...
Video GamesPolygon

Destiny 2 Season of the Splicer guide: Seasonal Challenges for Week 2, May 18

Destiny 2: Season of the Splicer’s Week 1 Seasonal Challenges arrived on May 11, and in this guide we’ll show you how to complete them all. Some Season 14 weekly Challenges are more involved than the others. Check out the descriptions below for advice on the fastest way to complete these Seasonal Challenges — particularly Crack and Decrypt 1, Challenger’s Cipher, Iron Sharpens Iron in Season 14 — before they expire on Aug. 24.
Video Gameskeengamer.com

Zombies Outbreak Easter Egg Guide: Black Ops Cold War

1. Set-Up While shotguns have been nerfed recently, they are still one of the best weapon categories to use. I’d recommend starting the game with a Gallo or Hauer custom class, focusing on damage, increased salvage rates, and ammo capacity. It is also very useful to set up and save custom blueprints for any weapons that you may pick up later. Thanks to a recent update, these can be applied to any gun you are holding by going into the pause menu. The blueprints can be saved in the gunsmith once you’ve set up your attachments.
Video Gamesgivemesport.com

Fortnite: Season 6 Week 11 Challenges Have Been Revealed

Another week means another crop of challenges as Fortnite reaches week 11 of Chapter 2, Season 6. Last time out, there was a rather destructive motive towards the quests that were put to players, required to destroy Supply Drops and kick down sandcastles. This time around, it is vastly different...
Animalsmarketresearchtelecast.com

Fortnite Season 7: Kangaroos will be new wild animals

The festival of theories, rumors and crazy speculations about the Season 7 from Fortnite, which is scheduled to begin on June 8. Through a alternate reality game, Epìc Games continues to give dropper information about the next season of Fortnite Battle Royale in the form of teasers and riddles; the last relevant data is that kangaroos will be new wild animals the next season. We tell you everything we know about it, and we remind you that the Season 6 of Battle Pass from Fortnite Chapter 2: