Fortnite 'Investigate Black Helicopter' Challenge Guide
Fortnite players have been tasked with finding the wreck of a downed black helicopter somewhere on Fortnite Island. This challenge comes as part of a series of likely introductory quests leading up to the recently leaked Alien Invasion event. According to the credible Twitter informant, @iFireMonkey, finding the Downed Black Helicopter is one of two challenges that went live at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, May 25—the other being to repair a handful of telescopes around the map.www.dbltap.com