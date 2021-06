HAYS – The TMP-Marian Monarchs closed out their regular season with a pair of one-run wins over Russell/Victoria Thursday. The Monarchs rally with four runs in the bottom of the eighth after the Broncos scored three in the top of the inning and won the opener 4-3. They take the second game 2-1 and wrap up the regular season at 10-10. The Monarchs and Broncos will play each other Monday at 6:00 p.m. at the TMP Field in their 3A regional opener.