‘Exhausted, Weary And Heartbroken’: A Year That Highlighted Racial Trauma

New advertising industry initiative should protect the independent press, not just major outlets like the Boston Globe. If there is one factor that has accelerated the rolling collapse of America’s local independent commercial newspapers beyond the rise of the Internet, it has been marketers stealing our advertising base. How? By going to all of our advertisers from coast to coast and saying, Hey, why pay for ads in newspapers when we can get many of them to run articles on you for free? A service we are happy to perform for a small fee …