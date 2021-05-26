‘Exhausted, Weary And Heartbroken’: A Year That Highlighted Racial Trauma
It has been one year since police officer Derek Chauvin murdered George Floyd in broad daylight on camera, highlighting once again the longstanding problems of police violence against Black Americans and other people of color as well as broader systemic racism in the United States. Psychologist Charmain Jackman and Boston Globe columnist Jeneé Osterheldt joined Jim Braude to discuss the psychological impact of the past year, the ways they seek to find healing and joy in the midst of it and the unfinished work that lies ahead for allies.www.wgbh.org