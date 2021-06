Marvel has big news to share with fans in the coming week. Several Marvel Comics creators have hinted at things to come. Thor and Venom writer Donny Cates has been building hype for a new mystery project by vague-tweeting about it. On May 28th, he finally gave a timeline. "Man, I'm having so much fun on this new Marvel book I'm doing, I can't wait anymore," he tweeted. "I know Marvel won't like this but...I'm just going to go ahead and announce it next week." That started a chain reaction of sorts (likely planned). Artist Ryan Ottley (Amazing Spider-Man, Invincible) piling on to Cates' tease by tweeting, "I doubt Marvel would be MORE made if you just announced it NOW compared to next week. Just tell them, Donny!"