James Gunn's The Suicide Squad returns to its comic book roots

Never say never is a popular saying right now, especially when some franchises are starting to see the end approach. Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 3 is apparently the end of the line for the franchise as far as a lot of people know, but director James Gunn is fairly adamant that he won’t close the book entirely if there’s something else that can be done. So far, the way he’s been talking about the next Guardians movie is that it will focus heavily on Rocket Racoon and his arc and will take the Guardians the rest of the way from where they started to where they need to be, but of course, there isn’t a whole more than that to say right now. What does apparently need to be said and thankfully so is that Drax probably won’t make another outing after the next Guardians movie since Dave Bautista is stepping away from the role and won’t be coming back apparently. That’s a sad thing to realize, but as Bautista mentions, he’s currently in his 50s and already isn’t certain if his body is going to be able to keep up with the demands of the role, such as being big and muscular. Even guys that work out all the time are bound to sag after a while, and there might be plenty of tricks that can keep this from being noticed, the fact is that sooner or later it does appear that Bautista would age out of the role. It’s likely that he also wants to keep moving forward to explore other options as well, which isn’t too hard to believe since anyone within the MCU might want to think about doing this since being beholden to one company for so long is bound to be kind of nerve-wracking at times.