TV Series

Alfred Pennyworth gets his due with first-ever DC comic series (thanks to the TV show)

By Chris Arrant
Posted by 
GamesRadar+
GamesRadar+
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Bruce Wayne's loyal mentor/butler Alfred Pennyworth has been around for 78 years, but has never had his own comic book series. Hasn't had one, that is, until now. This August, DC is launching a comic book series centered on Alfred Pennyworth tying into the current Epix TV show Pennyworth, chronicling his time as a jet-setting espionage agent - but also fast-forwarding to his years working at Wayne Manor. This was announced as part of DC's August 2021 schedule.

www.gamesradar.com
Person
Stan Lee
