Alfred Pennyworth gets his due with first-ever DC comic series (thanks to the TV show)

Marvel Comics recently announced that Collin Kelly and Jackson Lanzing will be writing a new series all about Kang the Conqueror. Art for Kang the Conqueror will come from Carlos Magno with colors by Espen Grundetjern. Announced during a recent episode of This Week In Marvel, it was revealed the team “will unravel Kang’s enormous legacy from his expansive backstory to his various alternate selves, tying everything together and catapulting him into his biggest era yet.” This new series is a first for the Marvel villain and one that many fans are going to be excited for.