Prince Charles Is ‘Hurt’ and ‘Disappointed’ Over Prince Harry’s Recent Comments About His Upbringing, Royal Expert Says

Royally shocked. Prince Harry has continued to take aim at the British royal family since stepping back from his senior duties — and Prince Charles isn’t pleased.

Prince Harry’s Most Illuminating Quotes About Prince Charles Relationship

The Duke of Sussex, 36, discussed his childhood in his new docuseries, The Me You Can’t See, claiming his father, 72, didn’t understand why he and Meghan Markle “chose to put our mental health first” when they made their royal exit. According to royal expert Nick Bullen, Charles is “hurt” and “disappointed” by his youngest son’s comments.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dKqla_0aCIOcu300
Prince Charles and Prince Harry. Shutterstock; Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

“It appears nothing is off limits now,” the editor in chief of True Royal TV told Us Weekly exclusively on Wednesday, May 26. “[It’s sad] that their private family affairs are being aired in public yet again.”

Harry and the Suits alum, 39, announced their plans to step away from the spotlight in January 2020, relocating to California with their son, Archie, now 2, that March. Nearly one year later, Buckingham Palace confirmed the Sussexes would not be coming back as working members of the royal family. The couple detailed their decision further in a tell-all interview with CBS, with Harry alleging that his father had “stopped taking” his calls and had “literally cut [him] off financially” following his move stateside.

Two months after the bombshell sit-down aired, Harry continued to shed light on his relationship with the Prince of Wales, both past and present. During an appearance on Dax Shepard‘s “Armchair Expert” podcast, the former military pilot asserted that he planned to be a different kind of parent.

“When it comes to parenting, if I’ve experienced some form of pain and suffering because of the pain and suffering that perhaps my father or parents suffered, I’m gonna make sure I break that cycle so that I don’t pass it on,” he said earlier this month.

In The Me You Can’t See, which hit Apple TV+ on Friday, May 21, Harry doubled down on his perspective.

“Just because you suffered, it doesn’t mean that your kids have to suffer. In fact, quite the opposite. If you suffered, do everything you can to make sure that whatever experiences, negative experiences that you had, you can make it right for your kids,” he said. “Isn’t this all about breaking the cycle? Isn’t it all about making sure that history doesn’t repeat itself? That whatever pain and suffering has happened to you that you don’t pass on?”

The revelations have come as a major surprise to Charles, who “is boiling with anger” over Harry’s stunts, per a source.

“[He] feels tortured by Harry with his constant digs. He wishes he’d just let it drop,” the insider explained. “The general consensus within the royal family is to ignore Harry’s behavior, to avoid fanning the flames, but Charles is finding it hard to hold back. He really wants to defend himself.”

Harry and Meghan have their hands full with Archie, and with baby No. 2 on the way soon, Bullen is optimistic that a reconciliation could be in the near future for the father-son duo.

“I am sure the royal family will welcome the new baby with open arms,” he told Us on Wednesday. “A new life is often a great way to help try and repair the rifts in any family, royal or not.”

With reporting by Diana Cooper

Listen to the Royally Us podcast for everything you want to know about our favorite family across the pond.

