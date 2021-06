The NJSIAA Tournament is back on Tuesday and it begins with the preliminary rounds of the Non-Public brackets, which are the rare state sectional brackets that include high seeds getting byes into the quarterfinals. That means not every team in the four sections - Non-Public A North and South and Non-Public B North and South - will be playing on Tuesday but the action will be getting underway on the first day of June for those with middle-to-lesser seeds.