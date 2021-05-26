newsbreak-logo
Energy Industry

Exxon loses board seats to activist hedge fund in landmark climate vote

By FOXBusiness
FOXBusiness
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA tiny hedge fund dealt a major blow to Exxon Mobil Corp on Wednesday as shareholders elected at least two of the fund's nominated directors to the oil giant's board after a months-long battle over the company's carbon footprint and growth plans. The success by activist hedge fund Engine No....

Industryrigzone.com

XOM's Last Ditch Attempt to Stave Off Climate Coup

(Bloomberg) -- It was a stunning moment for Exxon Mobil Corp. and the wider corporate world: a tiny activist fund had succeeded in changing the company’s board. But in the hours leading up to this week’s annual shareholders meeting, Exxon went to extraordinary lengths to head off the threat from a campaign about which it had been largely dismissive months earlier.
Energy Industrynjtoday.net

Upset in ExxonMobil board vote rocks the oil-and-gas industry

Last December, when a week-old hedge fund named Engine No. 1 challenged Exxon Mobil to change its ways, laughter echoed through Wall Street circles, from the fund’s name that recalled a famous children’s book to its tiny, then-$40 million stake in what was once the world’s largest publicly traded company.
BusinessHarvard Health

Memo to Corporate Directors: Three Lessons from the Exxon-Mobil Activist Victory

Nell Minow is Vice Chair of ValueEdge Advisors. Related research from the Program on Corporate Governance includes The Illusory Promise of Stakeholder Governance by Lucian A. Bebchuk and Roberto Tallarita (discussed on the Forum here); Companies Should Maximize Shareholder Welfare Not Market Value by Oliver Hart and Luigi Zingales (discussed on the Forum here); and Reconciling Fiduciary Duty and Social Conscience: The Law and Economics of ESG Investing by a Trustee by Max M. Schanzenbach and Robert H. Sitkoff (discussed on the Forum here).
Grand Junction, COGrand Junction Daily Sentinel

Powering change

“You don’t need a weatherman to know which way the wind blows.”. No, this isn’t going to be another column about octogenarian Robert Allen Zimmerman. My thanks for indulging last week’s detour from usual editorial page topics into musical history. This week let’s consider how “the times they are a-changin’”...
Environmentenr.com

Events Show Fast-Rising Climate Change Pressure on Energy Sector Firms

Urgency to confront the impacts of climate change was made clearer last week to companies and governments—and to AEC firms that seek their business—in a triple whammy of global events. These include a global court order for one oil giant to reduce CO2 emissions; a high-profile boardroom win by carbon-neutrality investor advocates at another; and a new Biden order that raises the bar for corporate and federal disclosure of climate-linked financial risk.
cryptofinancialtimes.com

Judge Denies SEC Access to Ripple’s Legal Communications

This Time Is Different: Outside OPEC+, Oil Growth Stalls. (Bloomberg) — “This time is different” may be the most dangerous words in business: billions of dollars have been lost betting that history won’t repeat itself. And yet now, in the oil world, it looks like this time really will be.For the first time in decades, oil companies aren’t rushing to increase production to chase rising oil prices as Brent crude approaches $70. Even in the Permian, the prolific shale basin at the center of the U.S. energy boom, drillers are resisting their traditional boom-and-bust cycle of spending.The oil industry is on the ropes, constrained by Wall Street investors demanding that companies spend less on drilling and instead return more money to shareholders, and climate change activists pushing against fossil fuels. Exxon Mobil Corp. is paradigmatic of the trend, after its humiliating defeat at the hands of a tiny activist elbowing itself onto the board.The dramatic events in the industry last week only add to what is emerging as an opportunity for the producers of OPEC+, giving the coalition led by Saudi Arabia and Russia more room for maneuver to bring back their own production. As non-OPEC output fails to rebound as fast as many expected — or feared based on past experience — the cartel is likely to continue adding more supply when it meets on June 1.‘Criminalization’Shareholders are asking Exxon to drill less and focus on returning money to investors. “They have been throwing money down the drill hole like crazy,” Christopher Ailman, chief investment officer for CalSTRS. “We really saw that company just heading down the hole, not surviving into the future, unless they change and adapt. And now they have to.”Exxon is unlikely to be alone. Royal Dutch Shell Plc lost a landmark legal battle last week when a Dutch court told it to cut emissions significantly by 2030 — something that would require less oil production. Many in the industry fear a wave of lawsuits elsewhere, with western oil majors more immediate targets than the state-owned oil companies that make up much of OPEC production.“We see a shift from stigmatization toward criminalization of investing in higher oil production,” said Bob McNally, president of consultant Rapidan Energy Group and a former White House official.While it’s true that non-OPEC+ output is creeping back from the crash of 2020 — and the ultra-depressed levels of April and May last year — it’s far from a full recovery. Overall, non-OPEC+ output will grow this year by 620,000 barrels a day, less than half the 1.3 million barrels a day it fell in 2020. The supply growth forecast through the rest of this year “comes nowhere close to matching” the expected increase in demand, according to the International Energy Agency.Beyond 2021, oil output is likely to rise in a handful of nations, including the U.S., Brazil, Canada and new oil-producer Guyana. But production will decline elsewhere, from the U.K. to Colombia, Malaysia and Argentina.As non-OPEC+ production increases less than global oil demand, the cartel will be in control of the market, executives and traders said. It’s a major break with the past, when oil companies responded to higher prices by rushing to invest again, boosting non-OPEC output and leaving the ministers led by Saudi Arabia’s Abdulaziz bin Salman with a much more difficult balancing act.Drilling DownSo far, the lack of non-OPEC+ oil production growth isn’t registering much in the market. After all, the coronavirus pandemic continues to constrain global oil demand. It may be more noticeable later this year and into 2022. By then, vaccination campaigns against Covid-19 are likely to be bearing fruit, and the world will need more oil. The expected return of Iran into the market will provide some of that, but there will likely be a need for more.When that happens, it will be largely up to OPEC to plug the gap. One signal of how the recovery will be different this time is the U.S. drilling count: It is gradually increasing, but the recovery is slower than it was after the last big oil price crash in 2008-09. Shale companies are sticking to their commitment to return more money to shareholders via dividends. While before the pandemic shale companies re-used 70-90% of their cash flow into further drilling, they are now keeping that metric at around 50%.The result is that U.S. crude production has flat-lined at around 11 million barrels a day since July 2020. Outside the U.S. and Canada, the outlook is even more somber: at the end of April, the ex-North America oil rig count stood at 523, lower than it was a year ago, and nearly 40% below the same month two years earlier, according to data from Baker Hughes Co.When Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz predicted earlier this year that “‘drill, baby, drill’ is gone for ever,” it sounded like a bold call. As ministers meet this week, they may dare to hope he’s right.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.
Energy IndustryArkansas Online

Climate activists hail ruling on Shell

Climate lawyers are gearing up to take on more fossil-fuel companies after a Dutch court ordered Royal Dutch Shell to cut its emissions on the grounds that the oil giant is violating human rights by contributing to global warming. "We are already supporting other organizations to set up similar cases...
Energy IndustryPosted by
The Motley Fool

Disruptor Alert: These 3 Companies Are Changing the Energy Sector

The world has started to talk more seriously about shifting toward lower-carbon options to help slow the pace of global warming. That has put some sectors in a precarious position, most notably the energy companies that provide the world with oil. However, European integrated energy giants BP (NYSE:BP), Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.B), and Total (NYSE:TOT) are actually shifting along with the times. And as they do, the entire notion of what it means to be an energy company is likely to change forever.
Energy Industryrigzone.com

Mexican National Oil Company to Run USA Refinery

Pemex, whose holdings include six refineries in Mexico, will become the sole owner of a seventh refinery – in the United States. An article about the development last week garnered a significant number of pageviews from Rigzone’s downstream readers. Read on to find out more about the acquisition, along with other popular recent topics, in this breakdown of top downstream-related articles on Rigzone from the past week.
Energy IndustryKeene Sentinel

Shell's court rebuke marks the start of a new war against Big Oil

Climate lawyers are gearing up to take on more fossil-fuel companies after a Dutch court ordered Royal Dutch Shell to cut its emissions on the grounds that the oil giant is violating human rights by contributing to global warming. “We are already supporting other organizations to set up similar cases...
Energy Industrymarketprimes.com

ExxonMobil, Chevron witness shareholder rebellions over climate change

ExxonMobil Corporation and Chevron Corporation had to bear the brunt after investors raised concerns regarding their lack of efforts to counter climate change. According to reliable sources, these investors have added climate activists to the board and directed the American oil giants to deepen emission cuts. Two nominees for the...
Energy IndustryAmerican Thinker

Leftists lick their chops for Big Oil here after leftist judge in the Netherlands blames Shell for global warming

In what has to be the most appalling court ruling coming out of western Europe in years, a leftist judge in the Netherlands held Royal Dutch Shell at least in part responsible for global warming and therefore obliged to cut emissions to Paris climate accord-dictated levels, which should put a damper on its productive capacities. Here was the Wall Street Journal report that ran a few days ago:
Energy Industrythenationalnews.com

French oil major Total rebrands amid push into renewables

Oil and gas group Total won more than 90 per cent backing for its climate plan to gradually reduce its emissions on Friday, when shareholders also voted overwhelmingly in favour of its rebrand as TotalEnergies to mark its shift to renewable energy. Some shareholders had campaigned to reject Total's green...
Energy IndustryPosted by
The Independent

Big Oil suffered three major blows this week: Is this the beginning of the end for fossil fuels?

The moment Royal Dutch Shell lost its court case in the Hague to a group of climate activists on Wednesday, a precedent was set for a new era of climate-related legal claims.The court’s decision, immediately hailed as a “landmark” case, upheld complaints filed by groups including Friends of the Earth and Greenpeace, which will now force the company to slash its global emissions by 45 per cent over the next nine years.Moments after the verdict was read by the judge, Friends of the Earth Europe spelled out what the upshot may be for the near future. “This is a huge...
Energy Industrydeseret.com

A week of landmark events in the oil industry and what it means for you

The oil industry has been shaken. This week three major oil and gas companies — Exxon, Chevron, and Shell — made headlines in a landmark week for climate change activists, CNBC reports. “Sustainability became the new normal” this week, said Forbes. All three companies suffered “crushing” defeats as investors pushed...