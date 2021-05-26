newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New Cambria, KS

Keith Wayne Davis 1951 - 2021

Great Bend Tribune
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW CAMBRIA — Keith Wayne Davis, 69, of New Cambria, Kan., passed away at his home on Friday, May 21st. Keith was born in Leavenworth, Kan. on July 3, 1951, the son of the late David Keith and Beverly Jane (Brown) Davis. On July 5, 1975 he was united in marriage to Susan Ludwig. Keith graduated from Barton County Community College with a degree in Technical Drafting. After serving with the U.S. Army in Vietnam, he worked as an engineering technician, ultimately retiring from the City of Salina in 2011.

anvil.gbtribune.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kansas State
Kansas Obituaries
City
Solomon, KS
City
Tribune, KS
City
New Cambria, KS
City
Leavenworth, KS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Keith Wayne
Person
Cynthia Davis
Person
Jenny Thompson
Person
Solomon
Person
David Keith
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jordan#Photography#Technical Drafting#The U S Army#The Ft#Kansas Veterans Cemetery#Husband Jason#Husband Curtis#Ft Riley#Springfield#Ohio Salina#Kan
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
Country
Vietnam
Related
Kansas State921news.com

Motorcycle Rally in Pleasanton Kansas

Soldiers for Jesus MC Kansas will host the First Annual Thunder on the Streets Motorcycle Rally on Saturday, June 12th in Pleasanton Kansas. This fundraising charity ride is to support the Soldiers for Jesus MC Kansas. A full day is planned, including a scenic ride thru the county. Ride will begin in Paola Kansas and finish in Pleasanton Kansas.
Kansas State921news.com

Blood Drive in Pleasanton Kansas

Soldiers for Jesus MC of Kansas will host a Blood Drive in Pleasanton Kansas. The Summer Full of Life Blood Drive will be on Saturday, June 12th from 10:00am to 3:00pm. The Blood Drive will be at the Pleasanton Community Center located at 819 Main Street in Pleasanton Kansas. Appointment...
Saline County, KSPosted by
Salina Post

Donations sought for family devastated by Sunday flooding

Early Sunday morning, Valerie Linenberger and her family awoke to water pouring into their basement from flooding caused by the excessively heavy rains that hit parts of northern Saline County. The floodwaters destroyed the basement and left the owner of True Betty Boutique & Gifts and her family temporarily homeless....
Salina, KSKWCH.com

Floodwaters burst into Salina home, totaling basement

SALINA, Kan. (KWCH) - Flooding caused damage to many homes and cars in north Salina where residents dealt with flash flooding Sunday morning. Saline County said crews were ready to assist but they didn’t have to conduct any rescues. No one was injured and everyone is accounted for. Now, the county is monitoring the water levels along local rivers which are anticipated to rise.
Oklahoma StateSalina Journal

Chelsey Terry earns Oklahoma State DVM degree

Chelsey Terry of Kipp, Kansas, was among 93 students earning a DVM degree from Oklahoma State University’s College of Veterinary Medicine on May 7, 2021. Terry is the daughter of Debora Moravec of Kipp. “We are proud of the class of 2021 for overcoming many challenges,” Dr. Carlos Risco, dean...
Nebraska StatePosted by
Salina Post

Nebraska woman taken to SRHC after 2-vehicle accident on I-135

A Nebraska woman was injured in a two-vehicle accident late Thursday night on Interstate 135 (I-135) south of Salina. A southbound blue 2008 Chevrolet Suburban driven by Casey Kreikemeier, 29, of Cooper, Neb., struck a southbound red Chevrolet Sonic driven by Larry Kasmerick, 22, of Joplin, Mo., near mile marker 82 on I-135, Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan said this morning. The accident occurred shortly before 11:30 p.m. Thursday.
Saline County, KSPosted by
Salina Post

Saline County Jail Booking Activity, May 14

Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Cintora, Martin; 23; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED: Battery; Phys contact rude/insult/angry manner. NAME:...