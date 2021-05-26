Cancel
Kingspan Regulatory News (KGP)

 8 days ago

Kingspan Group plc announces that on 26 May 2021 it purchased a total of 60,000 ordinary shares of €0.13 each (the "Shares") on Euronext Dublin through Goodbody Stockbrokers UC ("Goodbody"), as detailed below. The Company intends to hold all of the purchased shares in treasury. The purchase forms part of...

EconomyCoinDesk

UK Regulator FCA Extends Registration Deadline for Crypto Businesses

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) extended the deadline for crypto businesses to register under its Temporary Registrations Regime (TRR) from July 9 to March 31 of next year. The U.K. financial watchdog is concerned that a "significantly high number" of crypto-asset businesses are not meeting its standards on anti-money laundering,...
MarketsShareCast

Transaction in Own Shares

On 03 June 2021 Securities Trust of Scotland plc bought back 50,000 Ordinary shares in the market at a price of 204.50 pence per share. These shares will be held in treasury. Following this transaction, the Company's share capital will comprise:. 101,910,075 Issued Ordinary shares (excluding treasury shares) 122,299,148 Issued...
Financial ReportsShareCast

Share buyback programme of up to €50 million

("RHI Magnesita" the "Company" or the "Group") RHI Magnesita N.V. (the "Company") announces that on 3 June 2021 it purchased the following number of its ordinary shares, represented by depositary interests, of one euro each pursuant to its €50 million share repurchase programme, details of which were announced on 5 May 2021 (the "Programme").
BusinessShareCast

Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

“Finding quality companies from Emerging Europe, the Middle East and Africa”. Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities PLC (the “Company”) announces it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 10 pence each on the London Stock Exchange from J.P. Morgan Securities plc. Ordinary Shares:Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities PLC. Date...
MarketsShareCast

Dividend - determination of currency amounts

Interim dividend for 2021 - determination of currency amounts. 3 June 2021 - According to the announcement of EVRAZ plc on 15 April 2021, the Company declared an interim dividend for 2021 of US$0.20 per share. The dividend will be paid on 25 June 2021 to shareholders who were on the register on 28 May 2021.
MarketsShareCast

Third Point Investors Ltd - Transaction in Own Shares

(A closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 47161) LEI Number: 549300WXTCG65AQ7V644 Renewal Date- 02/10/2021. The Board of Third Point Investors Limited (the “Company”) announces that it has purchased the following number of ordinary shares of $0.01 each in the capital of the Company (the “Ordinary Shares”) in accordance with the Company’s share repurchase programme detailed below.
Financial ReportsShareCast

Holding(s) in Company

Non-UK 2. Reason for Notification. 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation. City of registered office (if applicable) Country of registered office (if applicable) Bermuda. 4. Details of the shareholder. Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above. City of registered...
Financial ReportsShareCast

Issue of Equity

The Company announces that it has today issued the remaining 43,846 Ordinary shares from treasury at a price of 718.45 pence per Ordinary share and at a premium to the prevailing net asset value. In addition, the Company also issued 11,154 Ordinary shares of 25 pence each ("Ordinary Shares") pursuant...
MarketsShareCast

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc - Issue of Equity

LEI - 5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59. The Company announces that 50,000 Ordinary shares of 5p each were today issued by the Company at a price of 903.39 pence per share which represented a premium to net asset value. The new Ordinary shares will rank pari passu with the existing shares and trade on the London Stock Exchange's main market for listed securities. This allotment of new shares is being made to satisfy market demand and is made under the Company’s annual issuance authority and from its existing general purpose block listing.
Financial ReportsLife Style Extra

Disclosure Table (POTAM only)

THE TAKEOVER PANEL - DISCLOSURE TABLE. The following are today's changes to the Disclosure Table:. OFFEROR: Cortina Bidco Limited (a newly incorporated company indirectly. controlled by funds managed by Flexpoint Ford LLC) Offeror identified: 09:03 25-Jan-2021. Rule 2.6 deadline: N/A. Disclosure of dealings and positions in this offeror is not...
StocksShareCast

Further re: Secondary Quotation on AQSE

Further re: Application for Secondary Quotation on AQSE Growth Market. The Company will update the market further in due course. This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014 (which forms part of domestic UK law pursuant to the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018).
Financial ReportsLife Style Extra

Belvoir Share News (BLV)

IN BRIEF: Belvoir buys Nottingham Mortgage Services for GBP600,000. (Sharecast News) - Property franchise Belvoir Group has exchanged contracts to acquire Nottingham Mortgage Services, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Nottingham Building Society, for a total consideration of £600,000. 2 Jun 21 08:35. IN BRIEF: Belvoir beating expectations amid UK housing...
StocksStreetInsider.com

Sdiptech has been assessed to fulfill the listing requirements for Nasdaq Stockholm

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Sdiptech has been assessed to fulfill the listing requirements for Nasdaq Stockholm. Nasdaq Stockholm's listing committee has assessed that Sdiptech AB (publ) meets the current listing requirements and will approve the application...
Financial Reportsdallassun.com

Ferguson PLC Announces 2020 AGM Results - Update Statement

WOKINGHAM, UK / ACCESSWIRE / June 1, 2021 / At Ferguson plc's Annual General Meeting ('AGM') held on December 3, 2020 the Remuneration Report was supported by a substantial majority of shareholders but received marginally less than 80 percent support. In accordance with the UK Corporate Governance Code 2018 ('Code'), this statement provides an update on the views received from shareholders and the actions taken.
ElectionsShareCast

Total Voting Rights

In accordance with the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the Company announces that as at 31 May 2021 the issued share capital of the Company consisted of 318,200,084 Ordinary Shares, each with a nominal value of €0.01 and carrying one vote per share. The Company does not hold any Ordinary...
BusinessLife Style Extra

India Cap Share News (IGC)

(Alliance News) - The following is a round-up of London-listed company director and manager changes announced on Tuesday and not separately reported by Alliance News:. Tekmar Group PLC - provider of technology and services for offshore energy markets - Hires Derek Bulmer as new chief financial officer. Sue Hurst, the current CFO, steps down from the role on Tuesday but will remain on the board for a transition period. Bulmer was CFO and in-house counsel for AIM-listed radiation detection technology firm Kromek Group PLC from 2010 until last year. Prior to Kromek, he had worked at brick maker Ibstock PLC, among other employers. Tekmar also announced its annual results on Tuesday. For the 12 months ended March 31, it swung to pretax loss of GBP2.5 million from a profit of GBP2.0 million the year before, on revenue which declined 29% to GBP29.1 million from GBP40.9 million.
Financial ReportsShareCast

Closed Period Confirmation

The Directors of the Company confirm that they are satisfied that all inside information which the Directors and the Company have leading up to the announcement of the results for the year ended 31 May 2021 has been notified to a Regulated Information Service. Regulated Information Classification: Additional regulated information...
EconomyLife Style Extra

Sig.l Share News (SIG)

IN BRIEF: Signature Aviation takeover completes, shares to be delisted. TRADING UPDATES: Savills brings in Samsung Life as unit investor. IN BRIEF: Signature Aviation acquisition by Blackstone gets court nod. 27 May 21 13:10. TOP NEWS: Carlyle offers GBP958 million for asthma drug maker Vectura. 26 May 21 11:15. Signature...
ElectionsShareCast

Dir/PDMR Dealing,TVR, Block Listing-Interim Review

("YouGov" or "the Group") Director/PDMR Dealing, Total Voting Rights and Block Listing Six Monthly Return. YouGov plc, the international research and data analytics group, announces Director and PDMR dealings as detailed in the below tables. Following these dealings, the total beneficial interest of Mr Alex McIntosh, Chief Finance Officer, remains...
IndustryShareCast

Notice of AGM

DP Aircraft I Limited (the 'Company') The Company's Annual Report and Audited Consolidated Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2020 and the Notice of the 2021 Annual General Meeting to be held on Thursday 01 July 2021 have been posted to shareholders. Copies of the Annual General Meeting...