Bulgarian Stock Exchange : Coupon Payment (MCJ1)

marketscreener.com
 5 days ago

BSE - Bulgarian Stock Exchange AD published this content on 26 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 May 2021 19:10:02 UTC.

www.marketscreener.com
Stocksmodernreaders.com

EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) Stock Position Increased by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) by 41.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,805 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,585 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in EVO Payments were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Marketsarxiv.org

Payment Does Not Imply Consensus (For Distributed Payment Systems)

Decentralized payment systems such as Bitcoin have become massively popular in the last few years, yet there is still much to be done in understanding their formal properties. The vast majority of decentralized payment systems work by achieving consensus on the state of the network; a natural question to therefore ask is whether this consensus is necessary. In this paper, we formally define a model of payment systems, and present two main results. In Theorem 1, we show that even though there exists a single step black box reduction from Payment Systems to Byzantine Broadcast, there does not exist any black box reduction in the other direction which is significantly better than a trivial reduction. In Theorem 2, we show how to construct Payment Systems which only require a very small number of messages to be sent per transaction. In particular, global consensus about which transactions have occurred is not necessary for payments in this model. We then show a relation between the construction in Theorem 2 and the Lightning Network, relating the formal model constructions we have given to a practical algorithm proposed by the cryptocurrency community.
Industrythewealthrace.com

NVAX DD (Low Float, 7x price potential, revenue for 2023 10-15 billion) : stocks

-🔴Mexico/US P3 trials and Value outlook 🔴- Nvax has P3 knowledge coming In June. (7-14 days possible, finish of June worst case) for his or her Corona Vaccine, together with different catalysts within the subsequent few months (approval probably slated for July-August for US ,UK ,South Korea, and the record begins there ). . Earnings on the finish of 2022 are going to be the equal or near Moderna. Moderna is a 75 billion MC whereas we’re a 11 billion MC (About 7x much less of a MC then moderna proper now) So subsequent 12 months when our revenue matches moderna’s and our market cap matches now we have a couple of 7x potential which is able to put share value between $850 to $1000. (Nvax is $150 proper now so $150 x 7 is what the market expects) Chart on Contracts nvax has and what future costs/MC is anticipated to be is down beneath within the “DD literature part” on the backside.
Marketsvia.news

Near Cryptocurrency Drops By 49% In The Last 14 Days

Near (NEAR-USD) Cryptocurrency is currently on bearish momentum by 49.66% in the last 14 days. At 02:06 EST on Saturday, 29 May, Near (NEAR-USD) is at $2.89. Near’s current value is at $2.89 which is 61.75% below its all time high of $7.56 at Saturday, 13 March. Near’s current value...
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Giant Price Reaches $0.0037 on Exchanges (GIC)

Giant (CURRENCY:GIC) traded down 29.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 25th. One Giant coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Giant has traded 14.7% lower against the dollar. Giant has a market cap of $34,043.14 and approximately $2.00 worth of Giant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Marketsinvesting.com

Berenberg Bank Stick to Their Buy Rating for Fedex Corp.

Berenberg Bank analyst William Fitzalan Howard maintained a Buy rating on Fedex Corp . on Thursday, setting a price target of $350, which is approximately 11.18% above the present share price of $314.81. Fitzalan Howard expects Fedex Corp. to post earnings per share (EPS) of $3.36 for the second quarter...
StocksZacks.com

Bear of the Day: Shift4 Payments (FOUR)

FOUR - Free Report) is a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) that provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions. The company provides a complete omnichannel ecosystem that includes payment and other commerce enabling services. Here are some more details from the company’s website:. “The company’s technologies help power over 350...
Marketsinvestorsking.com

Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) Continues Bearish Run on Thursday

The Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) on Thursday extended its bearish run as stocks closed in the red across the board. Investors traded 157.261 million shares valued at N1.739 billion in 2,824 deals during the trading hours of Thursday. The Nigerian Exchange Limited All-Share Index declined by 0.30 percent from 38,445.09...
Marketsmodernreaders.com

MAX Exchange Token Price Tops $0.37 on Exchanges (MAX)

MAX Exchange Token (CURRENCY:MAX) traded down 5.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 28th. One MAX Exchange Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.37 or 0.00001014 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, MAX Exchange Token has traded 4% lower against the dollar. MAX Exchange Token has a total market cap of $668,941.50 and $74,641.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Indorse Token Price Reaches $0.0164 on Exchanges (IND)

Indorse Token (CURRENCY:IND) traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 27th. One Indorse Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0164 or 0.00000042 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Indorse Token has a market capitalization of $612,823.22 and approximately $2,336.00 worth of Indorse Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Indorse Token has traded 24.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

IoT Chain (ITC) Price Reaches $0.0935 on Major Exchanges

IoT Chain (CURRENCY:ITC) traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 26th. IoT Chain has a total market capitalization of $8.16 million and approximately $2.29 million worth of IoT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, IoT Chain has traded up 5.6% against the US dollar. One IoT Chain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0935 or 0.00000242 BTC on popular exchanges.
Marketsbaseballnewssource.com

STASIS EURO Price Tops $1.23 on Top Exchanges (EURS)

STASIS EURO (CURRENCY:EURS) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 25th. One STASIS EURO coin can now be bought for about $1.23 or 0.00003241 BTC on popular exchanges. STASIS EURO has a market capitalization of $83.20 million and approximately $279,795.00 worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, STASIS EURO has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Pawtocol Price Tops $0.0377 on Major Exchanges (UPI)

Pawtocol (CURRENCY:UPI) traded 26.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 25th. One Pawtocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0377 or 0.00000099 BTC on popular exchanges. Pawtocol has a total market cap of $9.54 million and $69,945.00 worth of Pawtocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Pawtocol has traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Opacity Price Tops $0.10 on Exchanges (OPCT)

Opacity (CURRENCY:OPCT) traded 9.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 22nd. Opacity has a market cap of $8.14 million and approximately $285,685.00 worth of Opacity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Opacity has traded 46.6% lower against the US dollar. One Opacity coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000271 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

FintruX Network Price Reaches $0.0097 on Exchanges (FTX)

FintruX Network (CURRENCY:FTX) traded 19.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 23rd. One FintruX Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0097 or 0.00000028 BTC on major exchanges. FintruX Network has a market capitalization of $926,117.32 and approximately $1,305.00 worth of FintruX Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, FintruX Network has traded 50.6% lower against the US dollar.
Financial ReportsPosted by
Reuters

UniCredit to skip coupon payment after 2020 loss

UniCredit (CRDI.MI) has decided to skip the payment of coupons on some financial instruments, in a U-turn that sent the bond in question into a tailspin and hurt some other debt sold by Italy’s No. 2 bank. In presenting full-year results in February, Finance Chief Stefano Porro had told analysts...
New York City, NYPosted by
TheStreet

BM Technologies (NYSE: BMTX) To Ring New York Stock Exchange Opening Bell On May 21, 2021 To Celebrate Recent Listing And Record Q1 2021 Results

Radnor, PA, May 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BM Technologies, Inc. (NYSE American: BMTX, BMTX.W), one of the largest digital banking platforms in the country, announced that it will ring the New York Stock Exchange Opening Bell on Friday, May 21, 2021 at 9:30am EDT. The event will celebrate the company's recent listing on The New York Stock Exchange and its record Q1 2021 results. Luvleen Sidhu, Chair, CEO and Founder of BM Technologies (BMTX), along with members of the company's leadership team, will be ringing the bell to mark these milestones.
Cell Phonesmodernreaders.com

HYCON Price Tops $0.0013 on Exchanges (HYC)

HYCON (CURRENCY:HYC) traded 16.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 18th. Over the last week, HYCON has traded down 5.6% against the US dollar. HYCON has a market cap of $3.46 million and approximately $222.00 worth of HYCON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HYCON coin can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Medical & Biotechmodernreaders.com

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) Earns “Buy” Rating from JMP Securities

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SYRS. Zacks Investment Research cut Syros Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on Syros Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.50.