Energy Industry

Exxon loses board seats to activist hedge fund in landmark climate vote

marketscreener.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) - A tiny hedge fund dealt a major blow to Exxon Mobil Corp on Wednesday, unseating at least two board members in a bid to force the company's leadership to reckon with the risk of failing to adjust its business strategy to match global efforts to combat climate change.

www.marketscreener.com
