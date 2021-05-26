Fed's Quarles signals open to talks on bond program

newsbreak-logo
May 26 (Reuters) - A top Federal Reserve official signaled Wednesday he was ready to open talks on when to begin reducing some of the central bank's emergency support for the economy, even if only to clarify the Fed's plans for doing so as the economy roars ahead and prices rise.

