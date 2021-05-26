newsbreak-logo
Port Canaveral, FL

Come sail away: Norwegian announces first voyage from Port Canaveral

By Richard Bilbao
Orlando Business Journal
 5 days ago
Miami-based Norwegian Cruise Line on May 26 announced plans to sail out of Central Florida's Port Canaveral this fall, marking one of the first voyages from the port since Covid-19 pandemic-related shutdowns. Beginning Nov. 20, its Norwegian Escape ship will cruise for the first time from Port Canaveral, offering seven-day...

The Orlando Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

