SDI Group Regulatory News (SDI)

Life Style Extra
 8 days ago

("SDI", the "Company", or the "Group") SDI Group plc, the AIM quoted group focused on the design and manufacture of scientific and technology products for use in digital imaging and sensing and control applications, announces that it received notification on 26 May 2021, that on that same day Ken Ford, Chairman of the Company, sold 500,000 ordinary shares* of 1 pence each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares"), at a price of 183.15 pence per Ordinary Share.

Marketsatlantanews.net

Service Procurement Market is Booming Worldwide With SAP Fieldglass, Beeline, DCR Workforce

Latest Research Study on Global Service Procurement Market published by AMA, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Global Service Procurement Market research report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors, Challenges and Current Scenario Analysis of the Global Service Procurement. This Report also covers the emerging player's data, including: competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are SAP Fieldglass (United States), Beeline (United States), DCR Workforce (United States), Apsolut GmbH (Germany), PRO Unlimited (United States), PeopleFluent (United States), Provade (United States), PIXID (France), Upwork (United States), Field Nation (United States),
EconomyCoinDesk

UK Regulator FCA Extends Registration Deadline for Crypto Businesses

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) extended the deadline for crypto businesses to register under its Temporary Registrations Regime (TRR) from July 9 to March 31 of next year. The U.K. financial watchdog is concerned that a "significantly high number" of crypto-asset businesses are not meeting its standards on anti-money laundering,...
BusinessShareCast

Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

“Finding quality companies from Emerging Europe, the Middle East and Africa”. Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities PLC (the “Company”) announces it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 10 pence each on the London Stock Exchange from J.P. Morgan Securities plc. Ordinary Shares:Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities PLC. Date...
MarketsShareCast

Transaction in Own Shares

On 03 June 2021 Securities Trust of Scotland plc bought back 50,000 Ordinary shares in the market at a price of 204.50 pence per share. These shares will be held in treasury. Following this transaction, the Company's share capital will comprise:. 101,910,075 Issued Ordinary shares (excluding treasury shares) 122,299,148 Issued...
MarketsShareCast

Dividend - determination of currency amounts

Interim dividend for 2021 - determination of currency amounts. 3 June 2021 - According to the announcement of EVRAZ plc on 15 April 2021, the Company declared an interim dividend for 2021 of US$0.20 per share. The dividend will be paid on 25 June 2021 to shareholders who were on the register on 28 May 2021.
MarketsLife Style Extra

Share Price Information for Saint Gobain Or (COD)

The General Shareholders' Meeting of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain was held today, again in closed session given the current health context. The shareholders represented at the meeting held an aggregate 68.36% of the outstanding shares. All resolutions were adopted. In particular, this General Shareholders' Meeting appointed Benoit BAZIN, future Chief Executive...
Financial ReportsLife Style Extra

Edin.wwide Inv Share News (EWI)

HSBC Holdings PLC - bank - Issues HKD1.50 billion - about GBP137 million - 1.55% senior unsecured notes due 2027 under its debt issuance programme. discoverIE Group PLC - supplier of customised electronics - Reports revenue decline of 3% in the year to the end of March to GBP454.3 million, with pretax profit falling by 13% to GBP17.0 million. Despite that, the company hikes its annual payout to 10.15 pence from 2.97p. discoverIE also reports record year end order book, up 11% organically to GBP181 million. "The new financial year has started well with organic sales growth ahead of last year and the year before and continuing strong orders running ahead of sales across all territories," says Chief Executive Nick Jefferies.
Metal MiningStreetInsider.com

NV Gold Announces Frankfurt Stock Exchange Listing

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 2, 2021 / NV Gold Corporation (TSXV:NVX)(OTCQB: NVGLF)(FSE:8NV) ("NV Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company's common shares now trade on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange ("FSE") under the symbol "8NV", effective June 1, 2021.
EconomyLife Style Extra

Sig.l Share News (SIG)

IN BRIEF: Signature Aviation takeover completes, shares to be delisted. TRADING UPDATES: Savills brings in Samsung Life as unit investor. IN BRIEF: Signature Aviation acquisition by Blackstone gets court nod. 27 May 21 13:10. TOP NEWS: Carlyle offers GBP958 million for asthma drug maker Vectura. 26 May 21 11:15. Signature...
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Greencore Group (OTCMKTS:GNCGY) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GNCGY. HSBC upgraded shares of Greencore Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Greencore Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Greencore Group in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Greencore Group currently has an average rating of “Buy”.
Financial Reportshawaiitelegraph.com

CRH PLC Announces Group Finance Director Succession

DUBLIN, IRELAND / ACCESSWIRE / June 2, 2021 / CRH PLC (LSE:CRH)(ISE:CRG)(NYSE:CRH) Announces Group Finance Director Succession:. CRH plc, the leading building materials business in the world, confirms that as announced on 23 March 2021, Jim Mintern has succeeded Senan Murphy as Group Finance Director and has joined the Board of Directors with effect from 1 June 2021.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Ferguson PLC Announces Director/PDMR Shareholding

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES ("PDMRs") IN ORDINARY SHARES OF 10p EACH IN THE COMPANY ("Shares") WOKINGHAM, UK / ACCESSWIRE / June 2, 2021 / (LSE:...
Marketsalbuquerqueexpress.com

Pascal Biosciences Announces New OTC Markets Trading Symbol PSCBF

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 1, 2021 / Pascal Biosciences Inc. ('Pascal' or the 'Company') (TSXV:PAS)(OTC PINK:PSCBF, previously BIMUF), has today received a new Over The Counter (OTC) trading symbol following acceptance of Form 211 by the US Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA). The new symbol is PSCBF and better reflects the company name PaSCal Biosciences.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Enduro Retains Leading Investor Relations Firm, Provides Corporate Update

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Kelowna, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 2, 2021) - Enduro Metals Corporation (TSXV: ENDR)(OTCQB: ENDMF) (FSE: SOG) ("Enduro Metals" or the "Company"), which holds one of the largest land positions in the heart of British Columbia's Golden Triangle, is pleased to retain Adelaide Capital ("Adelaide"), a full-service investor relations firm that specializes in small and mid-cap growth companies. Adelaide has a sizable and valuable network of investors throughout North America and around the world that will assist in positioning Enduro and presenting the upside potential of the Newmont Lake Project.
MarketsShareCast

Third Point Investors Ltd - Transaction in Own Shares

(A closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 47161) LEI Number: 549300WXTCG65AQ7V644 Renewal Date- 02/10/2021. The Board of Third Point Investors Limited (the “Company”) announces that it has purchased the following number of ordinary shares of $0.01 each in the capital of the Company (the “Ordinary Shares”) in accordance with the Company’s share repurchase programme detailed below.
EconomyLife Style Extra

Jlen Env Share News (JLEN)

(Alliance News) -Â FTSE Russell confirmed on Wednesday that the following changes will take effect to its UK indices from the market open on Monday, June 21, after completing its quarterly review. ------- FTSE 100 Adds:. ------- ITV PLC. ------- FTSE 100 Deletes:. ------- Renishaw PLC. ------- FTSE 250 Adds:
Financial ReportsShareCast

Issue of Equity

The Company announces that it has today issued the remaining 43,846 Ordinary shares from treasury at a price of 718.45 pence per Ordinary share and at a premium to the prevailing net asset value. In addition, the Company also issued 11,154 Ordinary shares of 25 pence each ("Ordinary Shares") pursuant...
Financial ReportsLife Style Extra

Belvoir Share News (BLV)

IN BRIEF: Belvoir buys Nottingham Mortgage Services for GBP600,000. (Sharecast News) - Property franchise Belvoir Group has exchanged contracts to acquire Nottingham Mortgage Services, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Nottingham Building Society, for a total consideration of £600,000. 2 Jun 21 08:35. IN BRIEF: Belvoir beating expectations amid UK housing...
BusinessLife Style Extra

Water Intel. Share News (WATR)

IN BRIEF: Water Intelligence unveils deals in Nevada and Kentucky. (Sharecast News) - Leak detection and remediation solutions provider Water Intelligence said on Wednesday that it has expanded its offering with the addition of two businesses. 2 Jun 21 08:50. (Sharecast News) - Leak detection and remediation technology company Water...
Financial ReportsLife Style Extra

Shires Inc. Share News (SHRS)

(Alliance News) - The following is a round-up of updates by London-listed companies, issued on Wednesday and not separately reported by Alliance News:. Block Energy PLC - development and production company focused on Georgia - Reports revenue for 2020 of USD1.3 million compared to USD310,000 the year ago, resulting in pretax loss of USD5.5 million versus USD6.1 million in 2019. Block Energy says production of oil and gas from the two horizontal wells in its West Rustavi licence area was suspended in April 2020 to avoid selling oil at low prices. Despite that, the company says it sold 34,421 barrels, up from 5,210 barrels the year prior. Meanwhile, on February 15, the company says it has achieved its first gas sales.