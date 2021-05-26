SDI Group Regulatory News (SDI)
("SDI", the "Company", or the "Group") SDI Group plc, the AIM quoted group focused on the design and manufacture of scientific and technology products for use in digital imaging and sensing and control applications, announces that it received notification on 26 May 2021, that on that same day Ken Ford, Chairman of the Company, sold 500,000 ordinary shares* of 1 pence each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares"), at a price of 183.15 pence per Ordinary Share.www.lse.co.uk