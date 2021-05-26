SDI Group Regulatory News (SDI)

HSBC Holdings PLC - bank - Issues HKD1.50 billion - about GBP137 million - 1.55% senior unsecured notes due 2027 under its debt issuance programme. discoverIE Group PLC - supplier of customised electronics - Reports revenue decline of 3% in the year to the end of March to GBP454.3 million, with pretax profit falling by 13% to GBP17.0 million. Despite that, the company hikes its annual payout to 10.15 pence from 2.97p. discoverIE also reports record year end order book, up 11% organically to GBP181 million. "The new financial year has started well with organic sales growth ahead of last year and the year before and continuing strong orders running ahead of sales across all territories," says Chief Executive Nick Jefferies.