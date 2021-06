Bitcoin’s share of total cryptocurrency market cap has fallen to levels not seen since the beginning of 2018. At that time, bitcoin’s relative weakness foreshadowed a crypto winter in which the total crypto market cap fell 86% peak to trough.1 Now many investors are asking: could the same thing happen again? While high volatility has been a hallmark of this emerging asset class in its formative years, there are several reasons to believe a digital assets bear market may be less severe, or even avoided altogether, this time around.