NW Natural: Hyliion Equipped Low-Emission CNG/Hybrid Truck Powerfully and Effectively Carries Heavy Payloads
Three Oregon companies tested natural gas-powered vehicle under challenging conditions, with positive results. NW Natural today announced promising early results from its truck loan program in conjunction with Hyliion Holdings Corp. Through tests conducted by Baker Rock Resources, Tillamook County Creamery Association and CalPortland, the new CNG solution proved it can deliver across the board for fleets in the areas of power, sustainability and fuel efficiency.www.marketscreener.com