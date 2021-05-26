Cancel
Stocks

Man Regulatory News (EMG)

Life Style Extra
 8 days ago

Man Group plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 3 3/7 US cents on the London Stock Exchange through J.P. Morgan Securities plc as part of its US$100 million share buyback programme announced on 18 September 2020. Date of purchase:. 26...

EconomyCoinDesk

UK Regulator FCA Extends Registration Deadline for Crypto Businesses

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) extended the deadline for crypto businesses to register under its Temporary Registrations Regime (TRR) from July 9 to March 31 of next year. The U.K. financial watchdog is concerned that a "significantly high number" of crypto-asset businesses are not meeting its standards on anti-money laundering,...
MarketsShareCast

Dividend - determination of currency amounts

Interim dividend for 2021 - determination of currency amounts. 3 June 2021 - According to the announcement of EVRAZ plc on 15 April 2021, the Company declared an interim dividend for 2021 of US$0.20 per share. The dividend will be paid on 25 June 2021 to shareholders who were on the register on 28 May 2021.
BusinessShareCast

Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

“Finding quality companies from Emerging Europe, the Middle East and Africa”. Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities PLC (the “Company”) announces it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 10 pence each on the London Stock Exchange from J.P. Morgan Securities plc. Ordinary Shares:Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities PLC. Date...
MarketsShareCast

Transaction in Own Shares

On 03 June 2021 Securities Trust of Scotland plc bought back 50,000 Ordinary shares in the market at a price of 204.50 pence per share. These shares will be held in treasury. Following this transaction, the Company's share capital will comprise:. 101,910,075 Issued Ordinary shares (excluding treasury shares) 122,299,148 Issued...
Financial ReportsShareCast

Issue of Equity

The Company announces that it has today issued the remaining 43,846 Ordinary shares from treasury at a price of 718.45 pence per Ordinary share and at a premium to the prevailing net asset value. In addition, the Company also issued 11,154 Ordinary shares of 25 pence each ("Ordinary Shares") pursuant...
MarketsShareCast

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc - Issue of Equity

LEI - 5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59. The Company announces that 50,000 Ordinary shares of 5p each were today issued by the Company at a price of 903.39 pence per share which represented a premium to net asset value. The new Ordinary shares will rank pari passu with the existing shares and trade on the London Stock Exchange's main market for listed securities. This allotment of new shares is being made to satisfy market demand and is made under the Company’s annual issuance authority and from its existing general purpose block listing.
StocksShareCast

Further re: Secondary Quotation on AQSE

Further re: Application for Secondary Quotation on AQSE Growth Market. The Company will update the market further in due course. This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014 (which forms part of domestic UK law pursuant to the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018).
MarketsShareCast

Third Point Investors Ltd - Transaction in Own Shares

(A closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 47161) LEI Number: 549300WXTCG65AQ7V644 Renewal Date- 02/10/2021. The Board of Third Point Investors Limited (the “Company”) announces that it has purchased the following number of ordinary shares of $0.01 each in the capital of the Company (the “Ordinary Shares”) in accordance with the Company’s share repurchase programme detailed below.
StocksLife Style Extra

FTSE techMARK Index Series June 2021 Review

FTSE techMARK Index SeriesJune 2021 Quarterly Review. FTSE Russell announces the quarterly changes to the FTSE techMARK All-Share, FTSE techMARK Focus and FTSE techMARK mediscience Indices. The changes will become effective after the close of business on Friday, 18 June 2021 (i.e. effective on Monday, 21 June 2021).Constituent changes can be accessed via the attachment below:
BusinessShareCast

Holding(s) in Company

________________________________________________________________________________. Hochschild Mining PLC (the "Company") has received a notification of a change in interest in the Company's shares as detailed below. ________________________________________________________________________________. Enquiries:. Hochschild Mining PLC. Raj Bhasin +44 (0)7825 533495. Company Secretary. Hudson Sandler. Charlie Jack +44 (0)20 7796 4133. Public Relations. _______________________________________________________________________________________________. About Hochschild Mining PLC. Hochschild...
ElectionsShareCast

Dir/PDMR Dealing,TVR, Block Listing-Interim Review

("YouGov" or "the Group") Director/PDMR Dealing, Total Voting Rights and Block Listing Six Monthly Return. YouGov plc, the international research and data analytics group, announces Director and PDMR dealings as detailed in the below tables. Following these dealings, the total beneficial interest of Mr Alex McIntosh, Chief Finance Officer, remains...
ElectionsShareCast

Total Voting Rights

In accordance with the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the Company announces that as at 31 May 2021 the issued share capital of the Company consisted of 318,200,084 Ordinary Shares, each with a nominal value of €0.01 and carrying one vote per share. The Company does not hold any Ordinary...
Financial ReportsShareCast

Closed Period Confirmation

The Directors of the Company confirm that they are satisfied that all inside information which the Directors and the Company have leading up to the announcement of the results for the year ended 31 May 2021 has been notified to a Regulated Information Service. Regulated Information Classification: Additional regulated information...
IndustryShareCast

Notice of AGM

DP Aircraft I Limited (the 'Company') The Company's Annual Report and Audited Consolidated Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2020 and the Notice of the 2021 Annual General Meeting to be held on Thursday 01 July 2021 have been posted to shareholders. Copies of the Annual General Meeting...
BusinessLife Style Extra

India Cap Share News (IGC)

(Alliance News) - The following is a round-up of London-listed company director and manager changes announced on Tuesday and not separately reported by Alliance News:. Tekmar Group PLC - provider of technology and services for offshore energy markets - Hires Derek Bulmer as new chief financial officer. Sue Hurst, the current CFO, steps down from the role on Tuesday but will remain on the board for a transition period. Bulmer was CFO and in-house counsel for AIM-listed radiation detection technology firm Kromek Group PLC from 2010 until last year. Prior to Kromek, he had worked at brick maker Ibstock PLC, among other employers. Tekmar also announced its annual results on Tuesday. For the 12 months ended March 31, it swung to pretax loss of GBP2.5 million from a profit of GBP2.0 million the year before, on revenue which declined 29% to GBP29.1 million from GBP40.9 million.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Ferguson PLC Announces Director/PDMR Shareholding

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES ("PDMRs") IN ORDINARY SHARES OF 10p EACH IN THE COMPANY ("Shares") WOKINGHAM, UK / ACCESSWIRE / June 2, 2021 / (LSE:...
EconomyLife Style Extra

Final Announcement Released

This is the end of day message for the RNS system Tuesday 01 June 2021. This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.RNS may use your IP address to confirm compliance with the terms and conditions, to analyse how you engage with the information contained in this communication, and to share such analysis on an anonymised basis with others as part of our commercial services. For further information about how RNS and the London Stock Exchange use the personal data you provide us, please see our Privacy Policy.
MarketsLife Style Extra

Bmo Comm Prop. Share News (BCPT)

TRADING UPDATES: Sanne rejects Cinvin; BH Macro, BH Global to merge. TRADING UPDATES: Fidelity Special, Henderson International outperform. TRADING UPDATES: BMO Commercial Property annual payout halved. 12 Apr 21 21:55. TOP NEWS: Morrisons, Pennon out of FTSE 100; Dr Martens joins 250s. 3 Mar 21 17:25. Industrial And Logistics Help...
Stocksdrpgazette.com

Heading Higher? Metrospaces, Inc (OTCMKTS:MSPC) Is In News

Metrospaces, Inc (OTCMKTS: MSPC) is trading sideways on Thursday on higher than average volume. As of 11:36, MSPC stock remained unchanged at $0.0001. The stock has witnessed a very unusual volume with more than 273.70 million shares traded hands -1.50X its average volume of 92.12 shares. The stock opened at $0.0010 and moved in a very wide range of $0.0009 – 0.0011.
MarketsLife Style Extra

FTSE All-Share Ex-Multinational Constituents

FTSE Multinational Index SeriesChanges to FTSE All-Share Ex-Multinational Constituents. FTSE Russell announces that, pursuant to the review of the FTSE UK All-Share Index, the following changes will be made to the FTSE All-Share Ex-Multinational Index. The changes will be effective after the close of business on Friday, 18 June 2021 (i.e. effective on Monday, 21 June 2021).Constituent changes can be accessed via the attachment below: