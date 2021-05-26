newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Phil Mickelson, Tom Brady face Bryson DeChambeau, Aaron Rodgers in The Match; Trash talk has begun

By Mark Heim
Posted by 
AL.com
AL.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The next edition of The Match will feature PGA stars Phil Mickelson and Bryson DeChambeau along with NFL quarterbacks Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers. And the smack talk has already started. The celebrity fundraising competition will be held at the Reserve golf course at Moonlight Basin in Montana on July...

www.al.com
AL.com

AL.com

92K+
Followers
27K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

 https://www.al.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Montana State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Curry
Person
Phil Mickelson
Person
Charles Barkley
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Tiger Woods
Person
Peyton Manning
Person
Aaron Rodgers
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football#The Match#Tnt#Turner Sports#Nba#Sec#The Associated Press#Match Play#Super Bowl Champion#Winner#Stars#Trash Talk#Moonlight Basin#Las Vegas#Feeding America
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
PGA Championship
News Break
Golf
News Break
NFL
News Break
Sports
Related
San Diego, CAmilwaukeesun.com

Phil Mickelson receives special exemption into US Open

Five-time major winner Phil Mickelson has received a rare special exemption into the 121st US Open, where he will try to complete a career Grand Slam, the US Golf Association said on Friday. The 50-year-old American left-hander has never won the US Open but has finished second a record six...
Dallas, TXusaonlinesportsbooks.com

Bryson DeChambeau Back Atop The Odds Board For AT&T Byron Nelson

MCKINNEY, Texas – The PGA Tour heads to a brand new stop this week as the best players in the world travel just north of Dallas, Texas for the AT&T Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch. The field isn’t at full strength this week with many players preparing for the...
Golfthespun.com

Phil Mickelson Reportedly Accepts Special Invitation To Play In U.S. Open

Despite failing to qualify for the 2021 U.S. Open this June, five-time major winner Phil Mickelson will be in the field for the one major he’s never won. On Friday, Mickelson announced that he has accepted a special invitation to play at Torrey Pines. He cited his long-standing desire to win the U.S. Open as a major reason for accepting the invitation.
GolfTelegraph

Golf betting tips: Betfred British Masters and AT&T Byron Nelson picks

We head into mid-May with our expert tipster’s golf betting tips, ranging from 7/5 to 60/1, for the Betfred British Masters and AT&T Byron Nelson. Danny Willett hosts the Betfred British Masters at The Belfry this week. The tournament starts on Wednesday morning and finishes on Saturday afternoon, so punters need to get their European Tour investments in place quickly.
GolfCBS Sports

2021 PGA Championship odds, picks: Bryson DeChambeau, Will Zalatoris predictions from advanced model

Tiger Woods and Brooks Koepka are the only golfers in the stroke-play era to win the PGA Championship in back-to-back years. Koepka did it in 2018 and 2019, while Woods pulled it off twice, once in 2000 and 2001 and again in 2006 and 2007. After winning by two strokes at 13-under in 2020, Collin Morikawa will try to become the third player to repeat in this major when the 2021 PGA Championship tees off Thursday, May 20 at Kiawah Island.
TennisArkansas Online

Off the Wire

Phil Mickelson is assured of at least one more crack at the major that has given him the most heartache. He accepted a special exemption Friday to play the U.S. Open. Mickelson becomes the first player since Vijay Singh in 2010 to receive an exemption without having won the U.S. Open, but he's not without merit. He has won five majors -- all of them except the U.S. Open -- to go along with his 44 victories on the PGA Tour. He has been eligible for every U.S. Open dating to 1994, but the 50-year-old Mickelson has fallen out of the top 100 in the world ranking. He had said in February 2020, a month before golf shut down because of the pandemic, that he would not accept an exemption. He was prepared to go through 36-hole qualifying on June 7, a week before the U.S. Open returns to Torrey Pines in his hometown of San Diego. He holds the U.S. Open record with six runner-up finishes.
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Buccaneers QB Tom Brady gets advantageous update on chances of winning 8th Super Bowl ring

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady only has three more fingers left without a Super Bowl ring. There could only be a couple remaining by the time the 2021 NFL season ends, but of course, winning a Vince Lombardi Trophy is easier said than done, especially when most people of your age typically spend Sunday afternoons grilling meat in the backyard and watching football — not playing at the highest level of the sport.
Golfoddschecker.com

AT&T Byron Nelson Tips & Preview: Course Guide, Tee Times & TV

TPC Craig Ranch is the third different venue for this event in the last four renewals as the event cuts its long ties with TPC Las Colinas. A new venue is always a challenge for punters but this one looks a shade easier to analyse than most maiden tracks. Here we have a 7400+ yard course with long par 3s and short par 5s. A creek meanders its way through the course and could be an issue with some drives off the tee but generally speaking the course looks wide open and with little hazards off the tee looks set up for a bomber to dominate. Strokes Gained off the tee will be of high importance I'd suggest and maybe birdie or better leaders are worth looking to for a pointer as to who may score well. TPC courses are usually a great setup with I expect plenty of birdies here.
Golfgolfmagic.com

Bryson DeChambeau in awe of Rory McIlroy's "INCREDIBLE" resolve

Bryson DeChambeau had some extremely kind words to say about Rory McIlroy following his recent victory at the Wells Fargo Championship last week. McIlroy ended his year-and-a-half winless drought with a one-shot win at Quail Hollow, a place he has now won at three times during his impressive career. Following...
GolfPosted by
KIRO 7 Seattle

Mickelson changes his mind, accepts exemption to US Open

Phil Mickelson is assured at least one more crack at the major that has given him the most heartache. He accepted a special exemption Friday to play the U.S. Open. Mickelson becomes the first player since Vijay Singh in 2010 to receive an exemption without having won the U.S. Open, and he's not without merit. He has won five majors — all of them except the U.S. Open — to go along with his 44 victories on the PGA Tour.
Golfawesemo.com

📽️ PGA ConTENders: AT&T Byron Nelson Classic PGA Betting Picks | Bryson DeChambeau +800

Josh Engleman and Ben Rasa are coming to you with their favorite PGA betting picks and prop bets for the AT&T Byron Nelson Classic this weekend. Josh and Ben will break down the top players in the field, and go over some of the best PGA odds, favorites, long-shots and stay-aways to build your betting card around, and make sure your cashing your tickets come week’s end. The fellas are honing in on players like Bryson DeChambeau (+800).
Dallas, TXonlinegambling.com

Byron Nelson Odds: FedEx Cup Leader Bryson DeChambeau Favored in Dallas

On Friday, Bryson DeChambeau thought he had missed the cut at the Wells Fargo Championship. Now, after another top-10 finish, DeChambeau enters the AT&T Byron Nelson Championship as the favorite to win his third title this season. DeChambeau flew back to Charlotte from his home in Dallas after finding out...
Dallas, TXCBS Sports

2021 AT&T Byron Nelson Fantasy golf rankings, picks: Back Jordan Spieth, fade Bryson DeChambeau

Jordan Spieth, Brooks Koepka and Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama all return from month-long breaks this week to take on TPC Craig Ranch in the 2021 AT&T Byron Nelson. The event tees off Thursday in the Dallas suburb of McKinney, Texas. The 2021 AT&T Byron Nelson field also includes world No. 3 Jon Rahm and reigning U.S. Open champion Bryson DeChambeau, who are the 8-1 co-favorites in the latest 2021 AT&T Byron Nelson odds from William Hill Sportsbook. Spieth is hot on their heels at 10-1.
NFLdenverfan.com

Melvin Gordon weighs in on the Broncos quarterback situation

Broncos running back Melvin Gordon joined Michael Robinson and Brian Baldinger on NFL Total Access: The Locker Room podcast and touched on the Broncos quarterback situation. During the podcast Gordon was asked by Robinson what was going through his mind when rumors began that Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers could potentially be traded to Denver, and he didn’t hold back.
San Diego, CAGolf Digest

Chris Riley, Phil Mickelson and the rebirth of a college golf team

SAN DIEGO — Tiger Woods had good reasons to deem Chris Riley a worthy friend back in their more innocent days on the Southern California junior golf circuit. With his strawberry blond hair and impish nature, Riley seemingly approached life as a carefree Leprechaun, and he was the release valve to Woods’ pressure-cooker existence. Born two years apart and traveling parallel paths that included a Walker Cup, Ryder Cup and more than a dozen majors, Riley could make Tiger smile, even laugh, with his goofy observations and endless repertoire of innocuous questions.