newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Amazon To Acquire MGM Studios For $8.45 Billion In Mega Media Deal

By Opinion and Editorial
Posted by 
The Free Press - TFP
The Free Press - TFP
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01mMXW_0aCINehi00

Thomas Catenacci

Amazon acquired MGM Studios for $8.45 billion in a mega deal that will bolster Amazon’s entertainment profile, the companies announced Wednesday morning.

The deal will allow Amazon to give its subscribers access to MGM Studios’ entire portfolio of movies and television shows, according to the announcement. MGM Studios’ content library includes more than 4,000 films and 17,000 television shows.

“The real financial value behind this deal is the treasure trove of IP in the deep catalog that we plan to reimagine and develop together with MGM’s talented team,” Mike Hopkins, senior vice president of Prime Video and Amazon Studios, said in a statement. “It’s very exciting and provides so many opportunities for high-quality storytelling.”

MGM Studios has won more than 180 Academy Awards and 100 Emmys, Hopkins noted. The Hollywood studio has produced acclaimed films such as “12 Angry Men,” “James Bond,” “Robocop,” “Rocky,” “Silence of the Lambs” and “The Pink Panther,” as well as television shows including “The Handmaid’s Tale” and “Vikings.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fsG0g_0aCINehi00

“I am very proud that MGM’s Lion, which has long evoked the Golden Age of Hollywood, will continue its storied history,” MGM Chairman Kevin Ulrich said in a statement Wednesday.

“The opportunity to align MGM’s storied history with Amazon is an inspiring combination,” he continued.

Amazon’s purchase of MGM Studios represents the company’s willingness to continue to invest in its streaming and content services. The company spent $11 billion on Prime Video and Music content in 2020, a 41% increase compared to 2019, Variety reported.

Amazon also signed a 10-year deal with NFL to exclusively stream 15 games per season earlier this month, The Wall Street Journal reported. The deal is worth $1.2 billion per year.

The deal Wednesday marked Amazon’s second-largest acquisition ever, only behind its $13.7 billion purchase of Whole Foods in 2017, according to CNBC. MGM Studios has reportedly sought a buyer for years.

Last week, AT&T announced a $43 billion merger between its media branch WarnerMedia and Discovery. Executives of the two corporations said they hoped the deal would make the new media company a top streaming service.

Support journalism by clicking here to our gofundme or sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here

Android Users, Click Here To Download The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. It’s Free And Coming To Apple Users Soon.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
The Free Press - TFP

The Free Press - TFP

Tampa, FL
35K+
Followers
7K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Local Breaking News, serving local Florida News and National Stories

 https://www.tampafp.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amazon Studios#Media Company#New Media#Mgm Studios#Mgm Television#Amazon Video#Studio Executives#Streaming Movies#Mega Media Deal#Mgm Studios#Academy Awards#Prime Video And Music#The Wall Street Journal#Whole Foods#Cnbc#At T#Warnermedia#Variety#Acclaimed Films#Television Shows
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
News Break
NFL
News Break
Amazon
Related
DrinksPosted by
The Free Press - TFP

BEVVEG – LAUNCHES: THE ULTIMATE VEGAN ALCOHOL GUIDE FREE CONSUMER PHONE APP

Refreshing newsflash: The bevveg free app, dubbed “the ultimate vegan alcohol guide” can help you search and determine what is vegan safe before summer!. PALM BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, May 31, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ — Is your beverage a BevVeg? Summer is around the corner and we can all use a sip of a cold drink! But did you know beer, wine, and many alcoholic beverages are processed with animal parts (gelatin, casein, glycerin, isinglass amongst others) and that not all beers are vegan friendly?
TV ShowsMovieWeb

13 MGM Horror Properties Amazon Could Bring Back from the Dead

After the recently announced acquisition of MGM by Amazon, the entertainment industry has tried to guess the potential impact. Many are wondering about the various TV shows owned by the corporation. While it is important to look at the television aspect, people should also be thinking about genre fare for the big screen. Horror has proven to be one of the most popular genres of the past several years. MGM has a number of horror properties at their disposal. Amazon's Prime Video has emerged as one of the largest streaming services in the world. It's safe to say one of the primary drivers for the studio purchase was to create new content for Amazon's platform. Some MGM content intellectual property could be turned into TV shows, while others could add new movies to their respected franchises. Reboots of long-forgotten stories could be made. Still, possibilities exist for some properties to be left alone. Here are 10(-ish) horror properties that may or may not be resurrected as a result of the Amazon-MGM deal.
BusinessSeattle Times

Why is Amazon in entertainment? | Commentary

Lots of people will write smart things about Amazon’s strategy with Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer, the movie studio that Amazon said it would purchase for $8.45 billion. But I want to ask a more basic question: Why?. Not why is Amazon buying MGM, which owns the rights to James Bond and “RoboCop.” Presumably,...
Businessnexttv.com

Amazon Already Faces Pricing Antitrust Case, But What About MGM?

All the news in Streaming Land this past week seemed focused on Amazon’s pricey but wholly rational $8.5 billion acquisition of century-old Hollywood studio MGM. Less noticed in virtually the same news cycle was a potentially huge antitrust case filed by the attorney general of Washington, D.C., against, yes, Amazon. The case focuses on Amazon’s use of “most-favored-nation” clauses in contracts with its countless third-party vendors, preventing them from charging less for a product on other sites than they charge on Amazon.
NFLPosted by
The Motley Fool

How MGM Helps Transform Amazon Prime Video

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) made its second multibillion-dollar investment in streaming content of the year with the acquisition of MGM Studios for $8.45 billion. The deal follows Amazon's renewed partnership with the NFL for exclusive rights to an expanded Thursday Night Football schedule, starting with the 2022 season, which will cost about $1 billion per year.
BusinessPolygon

A James Bond TV series, or what Amazon does next with MGM

Amazon was already an important player in the film and streaming businesses, but on July 26, the tech company catapulted itself up to the likes of WarnerMedia and Disney with the purchase of Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Studios. Marcus Loew founded MGM in 1924, and grew it into one of the most important studios in Hollywood. But what does Amazon do with a nearly 100-year-old movie studio?
TV ShowsStreetInsider.com

Amazon (AMZN) to acquire MGM for $8.45 Billion

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and MGM today announced that they have entered into a definitive merger agreement under which Amazon will acquire MGM for a purchase price of $8.45 billion. MGM has nearly a century of filmmaking history and complements the work of Amazon Studios, which has primarily focused on producing TV show programming. Amazon will help preserve MGM’s heritage and catalog of films, and provide customers with greater access to these existing works. Through this acquisition, Amazon would empower MGM to continue to do what they do best: great storytelling.
Businessthestreamable.com

BREAKING - Amazon Acquires MGM for $8.45 Billion

Amazon and MGM on Wednesday morning announced that they have entered into a definitive merger agreement under which Amazon will acquire MGM for a purchase price of $8.45 billion. MGM has nearly a century of filmmaking history and complements the work of Amazon Studios, which has primarily focused on producing...
Businessinvezz.com

What’s next for media space? Let’s look at the logical M&A deals

NBCUniversal's merger with Lionsgate will give NBC access to some popular shows and premium Starz network. WarnerMedia-Discovery and ViacomCBS is another possible combination with benefits for both entities. Disney could potentially look at AMC Networks to get its hand on AMC's content for its Hulu streaming service. The media industry...
TV Showsmakeuseof.com

Can Paramount+ Compete In a Crowded Market of Streaming Services?

Paramount+ has entered the big leagues of streaming, boosted by parent company ViacomCBS. But can Paramount+ hold its own in such a crowded market?. The streaming service joins some major names, such as Disney+, HBO Max, and Netflix. This article will explore whether Paramount+ can compete in this saturated, high-demand market.
Businessshepherdgazette.com

Amazon Prime Subscription Accessible at 50 % Off for These Aged Between 18 and 24: All Particulars

Amazon India has announced a Youth offer for new Prime members. This offer makes subscribers aged 18-24 years eligible to get up to Rs. 500 cashback. This offer is applicable for subscribers buying the three-month membership or the annual membership. Amazon has introduced this offer for Android users only, and it is not eligible for users recharging through the desktop or the iOS app. Amazon Prime unlocks benefits like free delivery, access to Amazon Prime Video, Amazon Music, and much more.
TV & Videostvinsider.com

Streaming Service Spotlight: Everything You Need to Know About The Roku Channel

Looking for something new from streaming? We’re shining a light on the recently-launched Roku Channel. A free streaming service available to all consumers — no Roku streaming stick or Roku TV needed! Simply download the app to your phone or tablet, create an account and start streaming. If you do have Roku tech, you can watch titles that way too: Press the Home button on your remote and the Roku Channel will appear as one of the options, just like Netflix or Hulu. (It’s also available on select Samsung TVs.)
TV & Videosbitchute.com

Phungus & Mowld Ep #2 – Fighting Ghosts

Phungus & Mowld are about to find out what’s up with the ghost in the engine room in episode 2. - - - Created by Kilian Muster. Available on Amazon Prime Video in the US, UK, Germany & Japan (ファンガス＆モールド)
TV Showsmarketresearchtelecast.com

Netflix and HBO war, which one far surpasses the other in original content?

HBO may have been among the first to see the tremendous potential that on-demand content services had, but it was Netflix that popularized the model and defined it for the present day. Today VOD platforms are growing everywhere, and in 2018 we will not only see Disney +, a service dedicated entirely to the gigantic catalog of Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars and FOXBut even smartphone companies like Huawei have decided to launch their own platform.
Entertainmentmobilesyrup.com

Here’s everything coming to Amazon Prime Video Canada in June

Every month Amazon brings a number of new series and movies to its streaming service, Prime Video, and June is no different. This month, the first three Men In Black movies, Flack Season 2, Monster Hunter and more are coming to Amazon’s streaming platform. June 1st. Men in Black. Men...
TV & VideosPosted by
95.5 KLAQ

Everything Leaving Your Favorite Streaming Services In June

Summer is basically here and while things are starting to open up making it seem like things are back to normal, it's totally cool if you want to continue staying indoors! To plan accordingly with your summer 2021 vibes, here's everything leaving Netflix, Hulu and HBO Max. Catch these before they're gone!